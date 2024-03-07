Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 is down to the price it always should have been

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is still priced at the very top end of the smartphone market, but this brilliant offer brings it back into an affordable stratosphere.

Via the official Samsung storefront, Amazon is selling the Galaxy Z Fold 5 for just £1,299. That’s £450 off the asking price of £1,749 for this 256GB model.

While the initial 17% price cut brings the price down to £1,449, you’ll see a voucher on the product page that knocks a further £150 off the handset.

Get an extra £150 off this Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal

Get an extra £150 off this Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal

Galaxy Z Fold 5 has always been really expensive, but you can get it for just £1,299 with this extra £150 off the asking price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1,749
  • Now £1,299 with voucher
View Deal

Even before the additional £150, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this version of the phone since it launched on Amazon last summer. The previous lowest was £1,599.

The device comes unlocked for use on all UK networks and you’ll get a Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 256GB of storage in an attractive “icy blue” hue.

The Galaxy Z Fold series continues to get better and better and the fifth generation is the best yet thanks to a refined design that no longer features the annoying hinge gap.

You’ll get beautiful inner and outer displays, with the 7.6-inch Super AMOLED inner screen looking particularly gorgeous, thanks to the 1750 nits of peak brightness. The screen is great for watching movies and running apps in split screen mode.

Power is there in abundance too, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor backed by 12GB of RAM. The 4400mAh battery will keep you going through the day, and the cameras include a 50-megapixel primary, 12-megapixel ultrawide and 10-megapixel 3x zoom lenses for a versatile experience behind the shutter.

Our reviewer concluded with a four-star review, which would have probably been higher had he known you’d be able to get it for this price a few months after launch.

You might like…

Best Foldable Phones 2024: The seven top foldables to buy

Best Foldable Phones 2024: The seven top foldables to buy

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
Honor Magic V2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Which foldable is best?

Honor Magic V2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Which foldable is best?

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which Fold wins?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which Fold wins?

Gemma Ryles 8 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words