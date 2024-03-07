Galaxy Z Fold 5 is down to the price it always should have been

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is still priced at the very top end of the smartphone market, but this brilliant offer brings it back into an affordable stratosphere.

Via the official Samsung storefront, Amazon is selling the Galaxy Z Fold 5 for just £1,299. That’s £450 off the asking price of £1,749 for this 256GB model.

While the initial 17% price cut brings the price down to £1,449, you’ll see a voucher on the product page that knocks a further £150 off the handset.

Get an extra £150 off this Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal Galaxy Z Fold 5 has always been really expensive, but you can get it for just £1,299 with this extra £150 off the asking price. Amazon

Was £1,749

Now £1,299 with voucher View Deal

Even before the additional £150, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this version of the phone since it launched on Amazon last summer. The previous lowest was £1,599.

The device comes unlocked for use on all UK networks and you’ll get a Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 256GB of storage in an attractive “icy blue” hue.

The Galaxy Z Fold series continues to get better and better and the fifth generation is the best yet thanks to a refined design that no longer features the annoying hinge gap.

You’ll get beautiful inner and outer displays, with the 7.6-inch Super AMOLED inner screen looking particularly gorgeous, thanks to the 1750 nits of peak brightness. The screen is great for watching movies and running apps in split screen mode.

Power is there in abundance too, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor backed by 12GB of RAM. The 4400mAh battery will keep you going through the day, and the cameras include a 50-megapixel primary, 12-megapixel ultrawide and 10-megapixel 3x zoom lenses for a versatile experience behind the shutter.

Our reviewer concluded with a four-star review, which would have probably been higher had he known you’d be able to get it for this price a few months after launch.