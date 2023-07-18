Forget the PC port, Ratchet and Clank is going cheap on PS5

Your PS5 gaming library isn’t complete without Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and this deal represents a perfect chance to pick up a PlayStation essential.

Hit is selling Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart for just £35.19, which is almost half price compared to the usual £69.99 asking price.

There’s free UK delivery and, according to the site (fka Base.com), it’s usually dispatched within one working day, meaning you could probably get this by the weekend with a bit of luck.

This isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen on R&C: Rift Apart. We’ve seen it for as low as £29.99 before, but this is still a great deal on a great game. In our review, we crowned one of the first great games of the PS5 era and gave it a 4.5 score from a possible 5.

Our reviewer praised the fast-paced combat and zany weapons, the great variety of the gameplay, the use of next-gen hardware features and visuals and the enjoyable story.

We concluded: “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is one of the best entries in the series yet, with gripping chaotic shootouts, exhilarating platforming, and a charming story. Thanks to the extra firepower of the PS5 there are lots of next-gen upgrades to enjoy too, from the jaw-dropping 4K visuals to the immersive DualSense feedback. This is a must-buy for PS5 owners.”

In fact, the game is so well thought of by the folks at Sony, it’s one of the few considered for a PC port, which comes out in the coming weeks. However, given those PC ports have flattered to deceive (to say the least) the best place to play Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is definitely the Sony PS5.