Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget the PC port, Ratchet and Clank is going cheap on PS5

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Your PS5 gaming library isn’t complete without Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and this deal represents a perfect chance to pick up a PlayStation essential.

Hit is selling Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart for just £35.19, which is almost half price compared to the usual £69.99 asking price.

There’s free UK delivery and, according to the site (fka Base.com), it’s usually dispatched within one working day, meaning you could probably get this by the weekend with a bit of luck.

Ratchet and Clank on PS5 for almost half price

Ratchet and Clank on PS5 for almost half price

One of the best games of the PS5 era is available for just £35.19 at Hit.co.uk. That’s way down on the £69.99 RRP.

  • Hit.co.uk
  • Was £69.99
  • Now just £35.19
View Deal

This isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen on R&C: Rift Apart. We’ve seen it for as low as £29.99 before, but this is still a great deal on a great game. In our review, we crowned one of the first great games of the PS5 era and gave it a 4.5 score from a possible 5.

Our reviewer praised the fast-paced combat and zany weapons, the great variety of the gameplay, the use of next-gen hardware features and visuals and the enjoyable story.

We concluded: “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is one of the best entries in the series yet, with gripping chaotic shootouts, exhilarating platforming, and a charming story. Thanks to the extra firepower of the PS5 there are lots of next-gen upgrades to enjoy too, from the jaw-dropping 4K visuals to the immersive DualSense feedback. This is a must-buy for PS5 owners.”

In fact, the game is so well thought of by the folks at Sony, it’s one of the few considered for a PC port, which comes out in the coming weeks. However, given those PC ports have flattered to deceive (to say the least) the best place to play Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is definitely the Sony PS5.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games 2023: Our top picks for Sony’s latest console

Best PS5 Games 2023: Our top picks for Sony’s latest console

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Best PS5 Headset 2023: Our top picks for PlayStation Headsets

Best PS5 Headset 2023: Our top picks for PlayStation Headsets

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
PS5 vs Xbox Series S: What’s the difference between the two consoles?

PS5 vs Xbox Series S: What’s the difference between the two consoles?

Gemma Ryles 6 months ago
PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition: What is the difference between Sony’s next-gen consoles?

PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition: What is the difference between Sony’s next-gen consoles?

Max Parker 3 years ago

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.