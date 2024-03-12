Forget the M3 MacBook Air, the 15-inch M2 model is £300 off

Apple has just introduced the MacBook Air M3, but this deal represents an awesome opportunity to snag the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for a bargain price.

Amazon is offering an Apple MacBook Air 15-inch with M2 for just £1,099. That’s £300 off the £1,399 RRP for the 256GB model.

Save £300 on the Apple MacBook Air M2 15-inch The MacBook Air M2 with a large 15-inch display can now be bought at a huge discount on Amazon following the launch of the M3 option. Amazon

Save £300

£1099 View Deal

The consensus around the M3 models thus far is that, although Apple is promising some decent processing power and graphical upgrades, there’s still plenty of value in the M2 models.

That’s borne out with this deal on the MacBook Air 15-inch M2, which brings the price down to easily the lowest recorded on Amazon for a laptop that only went on sale last summer. You can see how steep the drop off is in the Keepa graph, which keeps tabs on price histories, below. There are a selection of colours to choose from, including silver, space grey, starlight and midnight.

Is the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch worth buying?

Bigger means better Pros Thin and light with a huge screen

The M2 remains a powerful chip for everyday tasks

Not a huge price increase over the 13-inch model Cons Annoying port placement

Internal upgrades are expensive

M2 not a massive jump over M1

The long awaited larger MacBook Air model lived up to the billing according to our reviewer. He gave it a 4.5 star score for the execution of the vision. He said it was great for everyday tasks due to the M2 power and the long battery life.

He concluded: “The MacBook Air 15-inch is fast, well-designed, has a good screen and excellent battery life. It ticks just about every box I look for when recommending a laptop.”

We’re yet to complete a full review of the M3 version of the MacBook Air 15-inch, but the gains seem iterative enough to ensure that the savings you make by picking up the M2 could offset any performance improvements.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Apple MacBook Air 15-inch review. We’ve also compared the MacBook Air M3 vs Macbook Air M2 directly.

Looking for a different deal?

Not in the market for a laptop deal today? Fear not, there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on Apple tech elsewhere. Need a back up handset? The iPhone 12 can get grabbed for under £300 right now.