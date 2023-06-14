Forget about Prime Day, there’s a fantastic Echo deal on right now

The next Amazon Prime Day is likely only a month away, but you don’t even need to wait that long to pick up a great Echo Dot (5th generation) deal.

Amazon is currently offering the chance to buy a pair of the latest Echo Dot smart speakers for just £63.98. Considering that just one Echo Dot (5th generation) costs £54.99, that’s a total bargain.

You’ll need to add two Echo Dots to your basket, then enter the code ‘ECHODOT’ at checkout, if you want to activate this deal. Once done, you should find that a hefty £46 discount has been applied.

You’re essentially getting a second Echo Dot (5th generation) for £8.99, which is ridiculously cheap.

There are a couple of potential benefits to owning two Echo Dots. One is that you can configure them to act as a pair of stereo speakers, giving you proper left and right-channel separation.

Another way to make use of them is you use them in separate rooms, and to use Alexa to drive a multi-room audio set-up. In other words, your music will be synchronised across your house.

We like the Echo Dot (5th generation) a lot, awarding it a 4.5-star score in our review. “An audio upgrade on the previous model, the Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) is now a capable music speaker, as well as a great smart speaker for smart home control and general enquiries,” we concluded. “Overall, this is the best value smart speaker you can buy”.

Amazon has improved the sound quality, while the current globular design is extremely appealing. The tap controls are also better than on previous Echo Dot products.

With that in mind, this Echo Dot deal is a great way to bolster your smart speaker game in one fell swoop.