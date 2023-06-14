Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget about Prime Day, there’s a fantastic Echo deal on right now

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The next Amazon Prime Day is likely only a month away, but you don’t even need to wait that long to pick up a great Echo Dot (5th generation) deal.

Amazon is currently offering the chance to buy a pair of the latest Echo Dot smart speakers for just £63.98. Considering that just one Echo Dot (5th generation) costs £54.99, that’s a total bargain.

You’ll need to add two Echo Dots to your basket, then enter the code ‘ECHODOT’ at checkout, if you want to activate this deal. Once done, you should find that a hefty £46 discount has been applied.

You’re essentially getting a second Echo Dot (5th generation) for £8.99, which is ridiculously cheap.

Save £46 on a pair of Echo Dot (5th generation) smart speakers

Save £46 on a pair of Echo Dot (5th generation) smart speakers

Add two Echo Dot (5th generation) smart speakers to your Amazon basket and use the code ‘ECHODOT’ at checkout, and you’ll save £46.

  • Amazon
  • Save £46 with code ECHODOT
  • Now £54.99
View Deal

There are a couple of potential benefits to owning two Echo Dots. One is that you can configure them to act as a pair of stereo speakers, giving you proper left and right-channel separation.

Another way to make use of them is you use them in separate rooms, and to use Alexa to drive a multi-room audio set-up. In other words, your music will be synchronised across your house.

We like the Echo Dot (5th generation) a lot, awarding it a 4.5-star score in our review. “An audio upgrade on the previous model, the Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) is now a capable music speaker, as well as a great smart speaker for smart home control and general enquiries,” we concluded. “Overall, this is the best value smart speaker you can buy”.

Amazon has improved the sound quality, while the current globular design is extremely appealing. The tap controls are also better than on previous Echo Dot products.

With that in mind, this Echo Dot deal is a great way to bolster your smart speaker game in one fell swoop.

You might like…

Best Bluetooth Speakers 2023: The best budget and premium speakers

Best Bluetooth Speakers 2023: The best budget and premium speakers

Kob Monney 1 week ago
Best outdoor speakers 2023: The best all-weather speakers

Best outdoor speakers 2023: The best all-weather speakers

Kob Monney 3 weeks ago
Best Smart Speakers 2023: Stay connected with these voice assistant speakers

Best Smart Speakers 2023: Stay connected with these voice assistant speakers

Kob Monney 3 weeks ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.