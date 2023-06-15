Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Final Fantasy XVI has already got a huge price cut

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can already get a major price cut for Final Fantasy XVI on PS5 a whole week before it hits shops.

UK retailer Hit is offering Square Enix’s epic JRPG on pre-order for just £53.85. That’s a saving of £16.14 on the £69.99 RRP.

For a hotly anticipated Triple-A PS5 game (it’s a timed exclusive) that isn’t due to arrive until June 22, that’s a pretty great saving.

Final Fantasy XVI casts you as Clive Rosfield, First Shield of Rosaria in the realm Of Valisthea. Clive is sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, who is one of the Dominants who has the power to wield destructive Eikons (the game’s summons).

The big news with the latest entry to this storied series is its move to a real time combat system. Typically, Final Fantasy games are known for their tactical (and often labyrinthine) turn-based combat systems, but FFXVI seems intent on keeping things more action-based. Besides this more visceral action, Final Fantasy XVI will feature larger scale Eikon-on-Eikon battles.

Another notable shift with Final Fantasy XVI is towards a darker, more mature fantasy style inspired by none other than Game of Thrones. For a series that has traditionally revelled (albeit not exclusively) in a brighter world design, it looks to be quite the departure. Don’t worry, though. There’ll still be Moogles.

For those who would like a taster of this new-look Final Fantasy ahead of release, Square Enix has just launched a full PS5 demo of the game’s opening stretch, including a prologue that delves into Clive’s backstory. If you’re not willing to slap money down on a Final Fantasy XVI pre-order just yet, even at this knock-down price, it could be worth a look.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

