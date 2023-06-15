Final Fantasy XVI has already got a huge price cut

You can already get a major price cut for Final Fantasy XVI on PS5 a whole week before it hits shops.

UK retailer Hit is offering Square Enix’s epic JRPG on pre-order for just £53.85. That’s a saving of £16.14 on the £69.99 RRP.

Save £16.14 on Final Fantasy XVI for PS5 Hit.co.uk is offering a great pre-order price for Final Fantasy XVI, knocking £16.14 off the RRP. Hit

Save £16.14

Now £53.85 View Deal

For a hotly anticipated Triple-A PS5 game (it’s a timed exclusive) that isn’t due to arrive until June 22, that’s a pretty great saving.

Final Fantasy XVI casts you as Clive Rosfield, First Shield of Rosaria in the realm Of Valisthea. Clive is sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, who is one of the Dominants who has the power to wield destructive Eikons (the game’s summons).

The big news with the latest entry to this storied series is its move to a real time combat system. Typically, Final Fantasy games are known for their tactical (and often labyrinthine) turn-based combat systems, but FFXVI seems intent on keeping things more action-based. Besides this more visceral action, Final Fantasy XVI will feature larger scale Eikon-on-Eikon battles.

Another notable shift with Final Fantasy XVI is towards a darker, more mature fantasy style inspired by none other than Game of Thrones. For a series that has traditionally revelled (albeit not exclusively) in a brighter world design, it looks to be quite the departure. Don’t worry, though. There’ll still be Moogles.

For those who would like a taster of this new-look Final Fantasy ahead of release, Square Enix has just launched a full PS5 demo of the game’s opening stretch, including a prologue that delves into Clive’s backstory. If you’re not willing to slap money down on a Final Fantasy XVI pre-order just yet, even at this knock-down price, it could be worth a look.