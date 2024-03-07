Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Everyone’s favourite Ninja air fryer is back on offer

Chris Smith

Ninja won’t be happy until there’s an Air Fryer (or four) in every home. And, to achieve that lofty goal, the company keeps offering this dual basket beaut for an insanely low price.

This time it’s Currys practically giving away a Ninja Foodi Dual Zone AF300 for £169. That’s a £50.99 saving on the £219.99 asking price.

The Dual Zone air fryer, which has a combined capacity of 7.6 litres, is headlined by the ability to have two completely standalone baskets cooking up grub. That means you can set the cooking mode, the temperature and the time, totally independently of each other.

In terms of cooking modes, there’s Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Reheat, Dehydrate, and Bake, making it awesome for preparing a few sausages on one side and nice crispy-on-the-outside, fluffy-on-the-inside chips in t’other.

Roast an entire chicken in one drawer in one basket by ensuring you’ve got some nice crispy sprouts to go along with it. Hell, man, you can even bake a cake in this one while dehydrating fruit slices.

The need for just one spoon of oil will mean 75% less fat than traditional fried foods in the air fryer mode and the trays and baskets are dishwasher safe too, meaning easy clean-up. Our reviewer is a huge fan of this classic air fryer, giving it a full five-star review back in 2020.

He concluded: “With two independently controlled drawers, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer lets you cook different items and have cooking complete at the same time. Whether you’re cooking from scratch, such as your own chips, want to get the best out of frozen foods, or simply wish to reheat what you had for dinner yesterday, the Foodi Dual Zone produces exceptional results.

“With a huge range of cooking programmes, this will become your go-to kitchen gadget for the majority of meals. It’s the best and most flexible air fryer we’ve tested.”

Boy, we feel bad if anyone paid full whack for this one because you’ll always find a deal on the AF300 somewhere. We might even start haggling with Ninja directly. A bag of cheese and onion and a pickled egg for an air fryer, lads?

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

