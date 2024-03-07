Everyone’s favourite Ninja air fryer is back on offer

Ninja won’t be happy until there’s an Air Fryer (or four) in every home. And, to achieve that lofty goal, the company keeps offering this dual basket beaut for an insanely low price.

This time it’s Currys practically giving away a Ninja Foodi Dual Zone AF300 for £169. That’s a £50.99 saving on the £219.99 asking price.

Get in the Dual Zone with this awesome Ninja air fryer offer Save £50.99 on the Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer. With a 7.6L capacity, flexible and independent cooking zone and five-star performance, you need one of these in your kitchen. Currys

Was £219.99

Now £169.00 View Deal

The Dual Zone air fryer, which has a combined capacity of 7.6 litres, is headlined by the ability to have two completely standalone baskets cooking up grub. That means you can set the cooking mode, the temperature and the time, totally independently of each other.

In terms of cooking modes, there’s Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Reheat, Dehydrate, and Bake, making it awesome for preparing a few sausages on one side and nice crispy-on-the-outside, fluffy-on-the-inside chips in t’other.

Roast an entire chicken in one drawer in one basket by ensuring you’ve got some nice crispy sprouts to go along with it. Hell, man, you can even bake a cake in this one while dehydrating fruit slices.

The need for just one spoon of oil will mean 75% less fat than traditional fried foods in the air fryer mode and the trays and baskets are dishwasher safe too, meaning easy clean-up. Our reviewer is a huge fan of this classic air fryer, giving it a full five-star review back in 2020.

He concluded: “With two independently controlled drawers, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer lets you cook different items and have cooking complete at the same time. Whether you’re cooking from scratch, such as your own chips, want to get the best out of frozen foods, or simply wish to reheat what you had for dinner yesterday, the Foodi Dual Zone produces exceptional results.

“With a huge range of cooking programmes, this will become your go-to kitchen gadget for the majority of meals. It’s the best and most flexible air fryer we’ve tested.”

Boy, we feel bad if anyone paid full whack for this one because you’ll always find a deal on the AF300 somewhere. We might even start haggling with Ninja directly. A bag of cheese and onion and a pickled egg for an air fryer, lads?