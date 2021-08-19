Energise your mornings with 50% off the Lenovo Smart Clock

Currys PC World is now offering the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant with a shocking 50% price cut.

You would usually have to spend £59.99 for a Lenovo Smart Clock, but if you act quickly you could get your hands on one for just £29.97, which will save you a little over £30.

The Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant is the big brother of the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential (which is also discounted on Currys’ eBay store).

The Lenovo Smart Clock includes a more colourful display, with a neat and small body that doubles as a smart assistant for your home.

We had the chance to test out the Lenovo Smart Clock, providing it with a high four-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge.

Trusted Reviews’ Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow, said: “When you need smarts, the full Google Assistant gives you the same range of controls as with other smart speakers, although the touchscreen display feels underutilised at times.”

“For those that want a smart assistant for the bedroom but don’t know where to put it, this is a great choice but a few limitations may make it unsuitable for some.”

Of course, there are more robust offerings from the likes of Amazon and Google itself, but when it comes to unobtrusive smart speakers that are as functional as they are stylish, then the Lenovo Smart Clock takes the cake.

Speaking from experience, deals on the Lenovo Smart Clock tend to fly off the virtual shelves in no time, so if you do fancy adding one to your collection then this is a great time to buy.