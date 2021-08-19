Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Energise your mornings with 50% off the Lenovo Smart Clock

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Currys PC World is now offering the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant with a shocking 50% price cut.

You would usually have to spend £59.99 for a Lenovo Smart Clock, but if you act quickly you could get your hands on one for just £29.97, which will save you a little over £30.

The Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant is the big brother of the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential (which is also discounted on Currys’ eBay store).

The Lenovo Smart Clock includes a more colourful display, with a neat and small body that doubles as a smart assistant for your home.

We had the chance to test out the Lenovo Smart Clock, providing it with a high four-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge.

You might like…

When will Apple ditch Lightning on iPhone?

When will Apple ditch Lightning on iPhone?

What is Intel Arc? All the facts on the new GPU line

What is Intel Arc? All the facts on the new GPU line

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 adds optional wireless charging

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 adds optional wireless charging

Trusted Reviews’ Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow, said: “When you need smarts, the full Google Assistant gives you the same range of controls as with other smart speakers, although the touchscreen display feels underutilised at times.”

“For those that want a smart assistant for the bedroom but don’t know where to put it, this is a great choice but a few limitations may make it unsuitable for some.”

Of course, there are more robust offerings from the likes of Amazon and Google itself, but when it comes to unobtrusive smart speakers that are as functional as they are stylish, then the Lenovo Smart Clock takes the cake.

Speaking from experience, deals on the Lenovo Smart Clock tend to fly off the virtual shelves in no time, so if you do fancy adding one to your collection then this is a great time to buy.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.