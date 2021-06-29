Lenovo Smart Clock 2 adds optional wireless charging

The Lenovo Smart Clock was one of my favourite Google Assistant smart displays, still sitting on my bedside to this very day. Finally, we have a new model to replace it, the revamped Lenovo Smart Clock 2.

Still running Google Assistant, the Smart Clock 2 has a new design. While the top section, containing the 4-inch display, looks similar to that of the original, there’s a chunkier and taller base at the bottom.

Clad all in a material finish (85% recycled plastic used throughout), the new style certainly looks goods. You can choose to get it in Abyss Blue, Heather Great or Shadow Black, so finding the perfect model to suit your decor should be easy.

Some versions will ship with a Qi Wireless Charging dock, which is also MagSafe compatible. It also has a regular USB port, so you plug in any other charging cable, too.

Lenovo is promising better audio performance from this model, saying that voice responses and intercom chats will be easier to understand. That’s despite the new model having the same size speaker (1.5-inch 3.5W) as the older model, so you’ll have to wait until the full review to see if this is true.

Internally, the Smart Clock 2 runs the Google Assistant, as before. What’s not clear is what will be supported. With the existing Smart Clock, the Nest Hello will display a feed on the clock, so you can answer your doorbell from bed, but other video services and camera feeds don’t work. Currently, it’s not clear if the new Smart Clock 2 will up support for video feeds.

Again, there’s no camera (a privacy choice), so if you want a small smart display with a built-in webcam, you’ll need to go for the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) instead.

The Smart Clock 2 will be available from September 2021, and will cost $89.99 (slightly higher than the entry price of the original. The UK price is set at £59.99 for the clock and a further £24.99 for the wireless charger.