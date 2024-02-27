Don’t miss this Steam Deck price drop before it’s gone

The Valve Steam Deck has been a revelation for PC gamers and you can currently get this portable PC for a great discount.

Head on over to eBay and you’ll get a Steam Deck 512GB for £374.95 when you use the code LEAP20 at checkout. That’s down from the £449.95 asking price. You’ll also get free postage in three days.

This is for the LCD model of the Valve Steam Deck rather than the newer OLED models. The handheld with the LCD displays are being gradually phased out, which means there are some great deals in the offing.

It features a 7-inch LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 1280 x 800 resolution with anti-glare glass. The battery gives you 2-8 hours of gameplay depending on the content you’re enjoying. We’re absolutely massive fans of the Steam Deck and love the excellent performance from the Zen 2 CPU and RDNA 2 GPU backed by 16GB of RAM. We found it powerful enough to play most PC games.

We found the design was light enough to play games on the go, loved the useful features from SteamOS, and the ability to play Xbox games via Game Pass. It can also connect to a monitor, Bluetooth keyboard and mouse too.

Our reviewer is a still high on the Steam Deck well after its launch and even though the OLED model is a little more advanced in terms of the display size, refresh rate, technology, and battery life, the LCD model is still a brilliant option for gamers.

He concluded: “The Steam Deck is a game-changer. PC games have never before been so accessible, with SteamOS offering a console-like experience and the excellent portable design allowing users to play the likes of Elden Ring, God of War and plenty more AAA titles on the go.

“Since this is a PC, you’ve still got plenty of settings to fiddle with to achieve an optimum performance. And with the inclusion of a Google Chrome browser and the Linux desktop mode, it’s possible to play games via the cloud or even stream video on Netflix or YouTube if you fancy a break from gaming.”