Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Don’t miss this Steam Deck price drop before it’s gone

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Valve Steam Deck has been a revelation for PC gamers and you can currently get this portable PC for a great discount.

Head on over to eBay and you’ll get a Steam Deck 512GB for £374.95 when you use the code LEAP20 at checkout. That’s down from the £449.95 asking price. You’ll also get free postage in three days.

Get 20% off a Steam Deck 512GB

Get 20% off a Steam Deck 512GB

The Steam Deck is wonderful way to take your PC games on the go and this eBay deal knocks a further 20% off the price.

  • eBay
  • Use Code: LEAP20
  • Now: £374.95
View Deal

This is for the LCD model of the Valve Steam Deck rather than the newer OLED models. The handheld with the LCD displays are being gradually phased out, which means there are some great deals in the offing.

It features a 7-inch LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 1280 x 800 resolution with anti-glare glass. The battery gives you 2-8 hours of gameplay depending on the content you’re enjoying. We’re absolutely massive fans of the Steam Deck and love the excellent performance from the Zen 2 CPU and RDNA 2 GPU backed by 16GB of RAM. We found it powerful enough to play most PC games.

We found the design was light enough to play games on the go, loved the useful features from SteamOS, and the ability to play Xbox games via Game Pass. It can also connect to a monitor, Bluetooth keyboard and mouse too.

Our reviewer is a still high on the Steam Deck well after its launch and even though the OLED model is a little more advanced in terms of the display size, refresh rate, technology, and battery life, the LCD model is still a brilliant option for gamers.

Steam Deck
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Our thoughts on the Steam Deck a year after launch

Pros

  • Excellent performance for a portable
  • Light enough to play games on the go
  • SteamOS is packed with useful features
  • Open-platform PC offers oodles of potential

Cons

  • Limited storage space
  • Poor battery life for AAA games
  • Incompatible with popular multiplayer games

He concluded: “The Steam Deck is a game-changer. PC games have never before been so accessible, with SteamOS offering a console-like experience and the excellent portable design allowing users to play the likes of Elden Ring, God of War and plenty more AAA titles on the go.

“Since this is a PC, you’ve still got plenty of settings to fiddle with to achieve an optimum performance. And with the inclusion of a Google Chrome browser and the Linux desktop mode, it’s possible to play games via the cloud or even stream video on Netflix or YouTube if you fancy a break from gaming.”

You might like…

Steam Deck OLED vs Asus ROG Ally: What’s the difference?

Steam Deck OLED vs Asus ROG Ally: What’s the difference?

Ryan Jones 3 months ago
Steam Deck OLED vs Steam Deck: What’s new?

Steam Deck OLED vs Steam Deck: What’s new?

Chris Smith 4 months ago
Steam Deck vs Asus ROG Ally: Which gaming handheld is better?

Steam Deck vs Asus ROG Ally: Which gaming handheld is better?

Adam Speight 10 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words