Steam Deck vs Asus ROG Ally: Which portable is better?

The Asus ROG Ally is the latest handheld gaming system to be announced, allowing users to play PC games on the go.

This is slowly becoming a crowded market, with the Steam Deck sitting at the top of the pecking order, at least in terms of popularity.

So how does the upcoming Asus ROG Ally stack up against the Steam Deck? We haven’t tested the ROG Ally just yet, but we’ve dug into the specs to discover the key differences. Here they are:

The Asus ROG Ally is more powerful

According to YouTuber Dave2D, Asus claims that the new ROG Ally portable is 2x more powerful than the Steam Deck.

While we can’t verify that claim until testing, it’s not a huge surprise given the components powering the portable. The Asus ROG Ally packs a custom 4nm AMD APU, with a Zen 4 CPU and RDNA 3 GPU. We don’t know the clock speeds of the new chip just yet, however.

For comparison, the Steam Deck is using a Zen 2 CPU and RDNA 2 GPU, which means it’s a little behind in terms of component generations.

We don’t know for sure what kind of performance these specs are capable of for the ROG Ally, but we’re expecting it to allow games to run at higher graphics settings than the Steam Decks. To get a smooth performance for modern games such as Elden Ring on Steam Deck, you generally have to lower the resolution or the graphics settings.

Despite the extra performance, Dave2D claims that the Asus ROG Ally actually runs quieter than the Steam Deck, with the latter becoming noticeably noisy when under stress.

Asus ROG Ally

The ROG Ally has a 120Hz refresh rate

Both the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally have the same 7-inch screen size, but differ greatly when it comes to the specs of the display.

Most notably, the Asus ROG Ally’s refresh rate tops out at an impressive 120Hz. This should take advantage of the portable’s firepower, with games running at high refresh rates appearing smoother than they would on the 60Hz panel of the Steam Deck.

The ROG Ally also boasts a better screen resolution, coming in at 1920×1080, compared to the slightly less pixel-packed 1280×800 panel. Asus has also opted for a 16:9 aspect ratio, which is a little more rectangular than the Steam Deck’s 16:10 counterpart.

And to round it all off, the Asus ROG Ally has a brighter screen, capable of climbing up to 500 nits, whereas the Steam Deck is limited to 400 nits.

Steam Deck runs on SteamOS 3.0

The Steam Deck is unique to other gaming portables, as it uses SteamOS. This is an operating system created by Valve, and so is locked down to the Steam library and store. Since the Steam Deck runs on Linux, you are able to open a desktop mode to use handheld like a portable PC, but it’s not very user friendly for those more accustomed to Windows.

Speaking of which, the Asus ROG Ally runs on Windows 11, allowing for more flexibility in terms of software. You’ll be able to use a browser just like a standard laptop or desktop or even load up apps such as Game Pass and GeForce Experience.

Asus has also created a custom version of its Armoury Crate app which should load up by default, allowing you to boot up games and alter settings easily. Although it may not be quite as slick as SteamOS or the Nintendo Switch interface. We’ll have to wait for testing to find out.

Steam Deck – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Steam Deck has touchpads

The Asus ROG Ally has a largely similar control setup as the Steam Deck. Both feature dual analogue sticks, a D-pad, shoulder buttons and triggers, front-facing buttons and even back buttons – although the Steam Deck has an extra pair of the latter.

Not much separates the two in terms of inputs then, but those who like trackpads may be sad to see them omitted on the ROG Ally. The Steam Deck’s trackpads aren’t quite precise enough to replace a gaming mouse for controlling first-person shooters and the like, but we still found them fairly useful for menu navigation in the likes of Football Manager.

There isn’t a big difference for ports either, both sporting a microSD card slot for storage expansion and a headphone jack. The ROG Ally boasts a slight advantage with a fingerprint sensor though, which could come in handy for logging into Windows.

The ROG Ally also has a connection port for Asus’ XG mobile GPU, which is an external graphics solution that can boost the performance even further. This doesn’t come with the Ally, and is a very expensive accessory, but is still nice to have the option.

Asus ROG Ally will probably be more expensive

Asus hasn’t announced the price of the ROG Ally just yet, so we don’t really have an idea of how much it will cost. However, we expect the ROG Ally to be significantly more expensive than the Steam Deck due to specs.

With Asus claiming its portable is 2x more powerful than the Steam Deck, as well as having a screen with a higher refresh rate, it’s going to cost a lot more to manufacture.

We really wouldn’t be surprised if Asus’ portable approaches the $1000/£1000 mark, which will likely make it too expensive for the vast majority of gamers. But let’s hope we’re wrong, as it would be great to see a price that challenges the affordability of the $399/£349 Steam Deck.