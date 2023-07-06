Don’t miss this early Prime Day Logitech keyboard deal

Anyone looking for a great deal on a wireless keyboard should check out this early Prime Day deal on the Logitech MX Keys.

We’re just days away from Prime Day 2023 (it’s July 11 to 12, if you’re wondering), and the deals are already starting to trickle in. This one gets you the phenomenal Logitech MK Keys wireless keyboard, plus a bundled in palm rest, for just £88.

This is a whopping 32% saving on the £129.99 RRP. That’s a total bargain.

Save 32% on this Logitech MX Keys bundle This early Prime Day deal gets you the brilliant Logitech MX Keys wireless keyboard, plus a palm rest, at a 32% saving. Amazon

Save 32%

Now £88 View Deal

We rated the Logitech MX Keys extremely highly in our review, awarding it a rare 5 out of 5 score. “The Logitech MX Keys is, hands-down, this year’s best wireless office keyboard,” we concluded. “You’d be hard-pressed to find a model with better features for the money, not to mention the unparalleled reputation Logitech has with wireless peripherals.”

Among the many attributes of the Logitech MX Keys are incredible battery life (10 days on a single charge), fantastically sturdy construction, comfortable typing with a full set of media keys, and superb multi-device support. You can switch between three different devices at the flick of a switch.

The wireless functionality works either with the bundled USB-A dongle or Bluetooth, and if you have an MX Master 3 mouse both devices will work with the same dongle.

Just about the only criticism we had of the Logitech MX Keys was that it was somewhat expensive. With this early Prime Day Logitech keyboard bundle deal, however, even that becomes much less of a factor.