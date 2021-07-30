Need an iPhone upgrade on the cheap? the Apple iPhone 11 is currently available for almost half the price, sitting at £374.99 from its RRP of £642.99

It’s no secret that Apple devices tend to cost a small fortune, which is why any chance to get on the iOS bandwagon without breaking the bank is cause for celebration.

Premium seller Electrical Deals is selling the iPhone 11 with a 41% discount, saving you £268. The phones are Certified Refurbished, which means they have been approved by Apple and will be in like-new condition. At just £374.99, it’s an absolute steal compared to its usual retail price.

So for anyone looking for their next phone, you can indulge in one of Apple’s flagship devices for a fraction of the price. You might want to act fast though, as Certified Refurbished offers on iPhones tend to fly off the shelves pretty quickly.

Originally priced at £729 when it launched, the iPhone 11 is still one of the best options out there for seriously impressive smartphone photography. Light is captured brilliantly and Apple has really taken the competition by storm when it comes to natural looking bokeh and portrait shots.

In our 4.5-star review for the 11, we summarised that it was: “a great phone, the iPhone 11 is the default Apple flagship for the next year and it’s worthy of that crown. An excellent camera and strong battery life make this is an easy choice.”

It was called “an iPhone that’s very easy to recommend,” and it’s not hard to see why.

You’d be hard pressed to find a better iPhone 11 deal out there right now, so if you do fancy taking the plunge then this is the best way to do it.