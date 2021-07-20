Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Echo Flex price-drop is the best time to add voice controls to your home

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re seeking voice-activate smart home control without adding a speaker to the mix, the Amazon Echo Flex is a solid bet.

The simple plug-in Alexa-powered device has a built-in microphone to pick up your commands and will respond via a small, but audible speaker.

eBay is currently selling the device for £14.99, which is £10 off the original asking price of £24.99. Or, if you prefer, £40 off.

The deal comes via the Argos eBay store, promising standard delivery for an additional £3.95 and delivery before the weekend.

The Echo Flex is perfect for those seeking to save a little space, as all you need is a spare mains adapter. It’s ideal for checking the weather quickly before you leave the house, powering down the lights in your home, or accessing some information about the traffic.

There’s also a 3.5mm AUX in as well as Bluetooth compatibility so you can turn and speaker into a smart one with the Echo flex.

If you have other compatible Echo devices, these they can be used as intercoms between rooms, so you can tell the kids to come down for dinner or it’s in the dog.

At just £14.99, this is a great deal on a super handy gadget that offers access to thousands of Alexa skills without the need for a larger gadget or a dedicated speaker for playing audio.

Save £400 on the Samsung Q950T soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

Save £400 on the Samsung Q950T soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

Deals Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Here’s how you can get 10% off the brand new LG C1 OLED TV

Here’s how you can get 10% off the brand new LG C1 OLED TV

Deals Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Xbox Series S Price Crash: Get the Series S for under £234 with this code

Xbox Series S Price Crash: Get the Series S for under £234 with this code

Deals Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
The Skyward Sword HD Steelbook Edition has just plummeted in price

The Skyward Sword HD Steelbook Edition has just plummeted in price

Deals Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
OLED Price Drop: Save £100 on the new 2021 range LG A1 TV

OLED Price Drop: Save £100 on the new 2021 range LG A1 TV

Deals Thomas Deehan 6 days ago
The iPhone SE 2020 is almost half price with this phenomenal timed offer

The iPhone SE 2020 is almost half price with this phenomenal timed offer

Deals Thomas Deehan 1 week ago

Our reviewer David Ludlow gave the gadget a modest 3.5 out of 5-star score and praised it as an affordable way to kit out your home with voice controls.

He wrote: “One of the easiest smart speakers to set up, the Amazon Echo Flex is a quick and simple way to add voice control to any room. Neatly, it can be upgraded to be a night light or motion sensor, although you can use it as a low-power phone charger, too. A weedy speaker makes it only good enough for voice replies, and this is a smart speaker that has more niche appeal, with the Echo Dot proving to be better for most people.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.