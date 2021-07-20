Here’s how you can get 10% off the brand new LG C1 OLED TV

LG is offering new customers the chance to save 10% on LG’s 2021 OLED TVs for a limited time only – and that includes the brand new mid-range C1 OLED.

This reduction marks the lowest price ever for these TVs since they hit the market in March.

Though the C1 is available in four sizes, we’ve skipped the biggest model (77-inches) to focus on the three most likely to grab your attention in the OLED48C14LB, OLED55C14LB and OLED65C14LB.

The C1 OLED is a step up (two steps up, in fact) from the bottom of the rung that is the A1 set. With the C1 you’re getting LG’s assortment of visual, audio and gaming features all tucked into one attractive and now more affordable OLED TV.

The C1 doesn’t boast the brighter display of the G1, but you can expect brightness to be better than the previous CX OLED as LG continues to make to improvements to ensure its OLEDs have that punchy sense of brightness and colour needed for HDR.

HDR support includes Dolby Vision IQ, which adjusts the brightness and contrast of the display in reaction to the ambient brightness in a room. That means with Dolby Vision content, the image is optimised so you see all the detail you’re meant to see no matter if you’re watching in a fairly bright or a dark room.

Film lovers will appreciate Filmmaker mode, which is the most accurate picture on the set, producing colours that reflect how the film was mastered at Hollywood studios.

For gamers the C1 OLED is a feast of features. All HDMI inputs support HDMI 2.1, so you can plug in a capable PC monitor, Xbox Series X or PS5 into any one of its HDMI sockets and get the most optimal performance.

The new Game Optimiser mode serves to reduce latency even further, especially with any games that support 4K/120fps, as well as improve image quality with its support for AMD FreeSync and NVidia G-Sync. Throw in Dolby Vision for gaming (only with the Xbox Series X) for improved HDR performance, and the C1 OLED is one of the most formidable and complete gaming TVs on the market.

In terms of audio the C1 boasts Dolby Atmos support and can mimic the sensation of audio being fired towards the ceiling to produce a more convincing sense of space. webOS has been refreshed for speedier access and a more streamlined interface, so users can get to what they want quicker. Added to that, Freeview Play is back for 2021, so all your favourite UK catch-up apps are located in once place.

All of this is alongside OLED’s famed sense of contrast, with the best black levels you’ll find on any type of TV and pixel perfect image accuracy thanks to OLED’s self-lighting pixel technology.

Whether you’re a gamer or a film buff, the LG C1 will have massive appeal. This deal is only available until July 27, so if you’ve been staving on a purchase, this offers an enticing path to what OLED is all about.