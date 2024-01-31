Apple AirPods 3 are going cheap right now

For iPhone users, Apple’s AirPods range are a by-word for earbud excellence and somehow they just keep getting cheaper.

Amazon is selling the AirPods 3rd generation for £149, which is a £20 saving on the £169 asking price.

This offer is for the version of the AirPods 3 with the Lightning charging case. You can pay another ten pounds and get a MagSafe case, which adds wireless charging into the mix.

They are Amazon Prime eligible meaning you can get fast and free delivery and hopefully have your new AirPods in time for the weekend.

The AirPods 3rd generation were the first in the standard range to offer the shorter stems akin to the Pro range, so they won’t look too much like a toothbrush head is sticking out of your ears.

They also have much improved sound compared to previous generations and, if you have an iPhone, Mac or Apple TV you’ll benefit from unmatched integration and easy switching between your various Apple-made devices. That’s thanks to the advanced H1 chip.

There’s also support for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos in apps like Apple Music (which we’ll see evidenced in the main pic), and you’ll get six hours of battery life and up to 30 hours when you account for the case.

We’ve recently updated our review of the Apple AirPods 3 earbuds. We gave the product four stars and praised them to the hilt. They aren’t perfect though. They’ve been a little pricey compared to other options, but this deal certainly helps with that. And there’s no ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), which you’ll get from the AirPods Pro if you want to pay a little more.

“The AirPods 3 are an easy recommendation for iPhone users who want a pair of simple, good sounding buds that work well and last for a long time between charges,” our reviewer Max Parker concluded.

“They’re still missing any sort of noise cancellation and are useless in loud places though, and with the AirPods Pro often available for not much more they might end up being a better option for some.”