Amazon’s 50-inch QLED TV just hit an all-time low price

Amazon recently started selling own-branded TVs, which means we can expect to see some killer deals akin to what we’ve seen on Fire TV Sticks, Cubes, and more.

This one is an absolute ripper. The 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 4K set is just £399.99. That’s a superb 38% off the asking price of £649.99. You’ll get free Prime delivery with free returns too.

The Fire TV Omni television set is no shrinking violet in terms of specs, despite this low price tag. It’s got Dolby Vision IQ, HLG (the BBC’s preferred HDR tech) and HDR10+ to go along with that 4K resolution. It’s also got hands-free Alexa. That’ll enable you to launch content at the touch of a button and control your smart home devices.

It’s also constructed using the en vogue Quantum Dot QLED technology, which will ensure you’re experiencing brilliant, vivid and lifelike colours. There are plenty of connectivity options too with HDMI 2.1 support, as well as three HDMI 2.1 ports.

Regardless of what you connect, the Fire TV software comes as standard, meaning you’ll be able launch all of your favourite streaming apps like Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video. The Fire TV Ambient Experience is also available for when you’re not actively watching content. You can put Alexa widgets, artwork, or personal photos on the display instead.

Our reviewer called the Omni TV “an ambitious 4K HDR TV …. that puts in an entertaining performance.” He said that if Alexa rules the roost in your home, the Omni QLED will clot into place.

Colourful performance, slick Alexa integration, a well stocked app store, and the Fire TV Ambient Experience were among the plus points.

You should buy: “If you’re searching for a big screen experience with smarts: Alexa and the Fire TV platform are a solid combination, though it does mean you’d need to be an Amazon customer to make to most of it.”