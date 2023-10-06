Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s 50-inch QLED TV just hit an all-time low price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Amazon recently started selling own-branded TVs, which means we can expect to see some killer deals akin to what we’ve seen on Fire TV Sticks, Cubes, and more.

This one is an absolute ripper. The 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 4K set is just £399.99. That’s a superb 38% off the asking price of £649.99. You’ll get free Prime delivery with free returns too.

Amazon Fire TV Omni 50-inch TV for £399

Amazon Fire TV Omni 50-inch TV for £399

The 4K HDR TV set with a 50-inch panel and Fire TV built-in is down to an all time low price of £399.99. That’s down from the £699.99 asking price.

  • Amazon
  • RRP: £649.99
  • £399.99
View Deal

The Fire TV Omni television set is no shrinking violet in terms of specs, despite this low price tag. It’s got Dolby Vision IQ, HLG (the BBC’s preferred HDR tech) and HDR10+ to go along with that 4K resolution. It’s also got hands-free Alexa. That’ll enable you to launch content at the touch of a button and control your smart home devices.

It’s also constructed using the en vogue Quantum Dot QLED technology, which will ensure you’re experiencing brilliant, vivid and lifelike colours. There are plenty of connectivity options too with HDMI 2.1 support, as well as three HDMI 2.1 ports.

Regardless of what you connect, the Fire TV software comes as standard, meaning you’ll be able launch all of your favourite streaming apps like Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video. The Fire TV Ambient Experience is also available for when you’re not actively watching content. You can put Alexa widgets, artwork, or personal photos on the display instead.

Our reviewer called the Omni TV “an ambitious 4K HDR TV …. that puts in an entertaining performance.” He said that if Alexa rules the roost in your home, the Omni QLED will clot into place.

Colourful performance, slick Alexa integration, a well stocked app store, and the Fire TV Ambient Experience were among the plus points.

You should buy: “If you’re searching for a big screen experience with smarts: Alexa and the Fire TV platform are a solid combination, though it does mean you’d need to be an Amazon customer to make to most of it.”

You might like…

Best 4K TV 2023: Our favourite sets to buy right now

Best 4K TV 2023: Our favourite sets to buy right now

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Amazon adds Ambient Experience adaptive art to Fire TV Omni QLED

Amazon adds Ambient Experience adaptive art to Fire TV Omni QLED

Jon Mundy 2 months ago
Best 4K Monitor 2023: Our five favourite high-resolution monitors

Best 4K Monitor 2023: Our five favourite high-resolution monitors

Gemma Ryles 6 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.