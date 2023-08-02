Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon adds Ambient Experience adaptive art to Fire TV Omni QLED

Amazon has added a new range of dynamic art collections to the Ambient Experience on its Fire TV Omni QLED television sets.

Amazon’s Fire TV Ambient Experience effectively turns an Amazon-branded television set into a wallpaper/art frame for the living room. We’re big fans.

Now Amazon has announced a new range of Dynamic Art collections that promise to display personalised, constantly changing artwork.

As of right now Fire TV Omni QLED users will be able to take advantage of these trippy new artworks. The Fire TV Ambient Experience uses an algorithm to adapt to your current environment, producing constantly evolving and thus wholly unique artwork that responds in real time to environmental cues.

Amazon Ambient Experience Concentric Contours art

Ambient light, weather patterns, and time of day all factor in to how the artwork on your TV will look.

In order to create these smart art pieces, Amazon teamed up with contemporary artist Samuel Stubblefield, who has displayed his artwork at some of the top museums and shows around the world.

Amazon’s new Dynamic Art Collections are available from today on all Fire TV Omni QLED Series TVs in the United States, Canada, Germany, Mexico and the UK.

To activate the new artwork, make sure your TV is running on the latest software, then ask Alexa to “go to Ambient gallery”. Click on the Dynamic Art background tile to enable it.

Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED range offers a high quality 4K HDR TV experience with slick Alexa integration, punchy picture performance, and of course that beautiful Fire TV Ambient Experience. It’s just gotten a whole lot more colourful, too.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

