This Prime Day-level Kindle deal doesn’t require a membership to buy

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the most popular Amazon Kindle e-readers and you can grab it for £30 off right now.

Amazon is selling its Kindle Paperwhite for just £119.99 instead of the £149.99 asking price. That’s pushing what we saw on Prime Day for this model. The difference here is that you don’t have to be a Prime member to access this offer.

Kindle Paperwhite for £30 off touches Prime Day low Amazon is selling its brilliant Kindle Paperwhite e-reader for just £119.99 right now. It’s got a large 6.8-inch display, a backlight and 16GB of storage for an entire library worth of titles. Amazon

Save £30

Now £119.99 View Deal

If you do have a Prime membership though, you’ll get free and fast delivery from the retailer. If you’re not a subscriber right now there’s a decent chance Amazon will offer you a trial if you haven’t had one for a while. I’m seeing a free trial offer in the top right corner of the product page, for instance.

This model includes a 6.8-inch display with a backlight for reading in low light conditions, and the standard now includes 16GB of storage (up from 8GB when first launched), which is enough room for thousands of books.

There’s up to ten weeks of battery life from a single charge and turning pages is 20% faster than the previous generation. The 300 pixels-per-inch display is sunlight resistant and glare free. Just like real paper.

As there’s IPX8 waterproof certification you can happily read in the bath or while sunning yourself on a pool bed with peace of mind. If you’d prefer a break from the screen, an Audible subscription and Bluetooth headphone connectivity will ensure your books can be read to you.

Our reviewer concluded you should buy the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) if you want the best reading device, claiming: “The Kindle Paperwhite is purely for reading and it’s the best device around for doing that.”

In awarding a 4.5 star score he concluded: “The big upgrades here are all welcome, from the faster performance to the switch to USB-C and the larger display. If you’ve been looking for an upgrade to an ageing Kindle, or you’ve yet to take the e-reader plunge, this is the best around.”