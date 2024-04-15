Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Prime Day-level Kindle deal doesn’t require a membership to buy

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the most popular Amazon Kindle e-readers and you can grab it for £30 off right now.

Amazon is selling its Kindle Paperwhite for just £119.99 instead of the £149.99 asking price. That’s pushing what we saw on Prime Day for this model. The difference here is that you don’t have to be a Prime member to access this offer.

Kindle Paperwhite for £30 off touches Prime Day low

Kindle Paperwhite for £30 off touches Prime Day low

Amazon is selling its brilliant Kindle Paperwhite e-reader for just £119.99 right now. It’s got a large 6.8-inch display, a backlight and 16GB of storage for an entire library worth of titles.

  • Amazon
  • Save £30
  • Now £119.99
View Deal

If you do have a Prime membership though, you’ll get free and fast delivery from the retailer. If you’re not a subscriber right now there’s a decent chance Amazon will offer you a trial if you haven’t had one for a while. I’m seeing a free trial offer in the top right corner of the product page, for instance.

This model includes a 6.8-inch display with a backlight for reading in low light conditions, and the standard now includes 16GB of storage (up from 8GB when first launched), which is enough room for thousands of books.

There’s up to ten weeks of battery life from a single charge and turning pages is 20% faster than the previous generation. The 300 pixels-per-inch display is sunlight resistant and glare free. Just like real paper.

As there’s IPX8 waterproof certification you can happily read in the bath or while sunning yourself on a pool bed with peace of mind. If you’d prefer a break from the screen, an Audible subscription and Bluetooth headphone connectivity will ensure your books can be read to you.

Our reviewer concluded you should buy the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) if you want the best reading device, claiming: “The Kindle Paperwhite is purely for reading and it’s the best device around for doing that.”

In awarding a 4.5 star score he concluded: “The big upgrades here are all welcome, from the faster performance to the switch to USB-C and the larger display. If you’ve been looking for an upgrade to an ageing Kindle, or you’ve yet to take the e-reader plunge, this is the best around.”

You might like…

Best Kindle 2024: Our pick of the best Amazon e-readers tested and reviewed

Best Kindle 2024: Our pick of the best Amazon e-readers tested and reviewed

Max Parker 4 days ago
Amazon Kindle 2022 vs Kindle Paperwhite 2021: Which should you get?

Amazon Kindle 2022 vs Kindle Paperwhite 2021: Which should you get?

Peter Phelps 2 years ago
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) Review

Max Parker 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words