Amazon Kindle 2022 vs Kindle Paperwhite 2021: Which should you get?

Amazon’s Kindle e-readers are immensely popular, but it can be tricky to choose between them. Here’s our guide to what’s different between the latest Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite models.

If you’re planning to swap your trusty hardbacks for some tech hardware, then Amazon’s range of e-readers is one way to gain access to a large library of books with a simple interface.

However, how can you choose between them? With some specs in common, and quite a few key differences – not to mention the price, there are plenty of factors you need to take into consideration when you make your choice. In this article, we explain the five key differences between the Kindle Paperwhite 2021 and the Kindle 2022.

Display Size

When you’re reading, you may well feel strongly about the size of the display you’re using. For example, you might either like to use the e-reader easily with just one hand, or you might want to make use of a bit more space than that with a significantly larger screen that your smartphone.

Kindle Paperwhite 2021 text in book
Kindle Paperwhite 2021

This is one of the key points of difference between the Kindle and the Kindle Paperwhite; the former has a 6-inch screen, while the latter has a larger 6.8-inch display. Naturally, the smaller model is correspondingly more lightweight too, being 158g to the Paperwhite’s 205g.

Waterproofing

If you like to read in the bath or on the beach, then it’s important to know whether or not your Kindle might survive an accidental splash or dunk. The Kindle lacks an IP rating, so we’re not to know how it would deal with accidental exposure to this element, but the Kindle Paperwhite does have an IPX8 rating, so you can expect it to offer “protection against extended immersion under higher pressure.

Kindle 2022

Battery Life

If you’re away on a long trip, or simply don’t want to be bothered with plugging your e-reader very often (it is meant to replace the humble non-electronic book after all), then this is another point of departure between the two. Amazon claims that the Kindle offers up to 6 weeks battery life, while the Paperwhite can deliver 10 weeks before it needs another charge.

Colour

The colour of your device can be a fun way to express yourself; or not, in the case of the Paperwhite, which only comes in black. The Kindle does at least have one additional alternative, namely a dark blue shade named denim. This does come as a little surprising, since it’s the cheaper option which offers at at least some choice.

Price

Price is often the most important distinguishing factor for the customer, and so it’s clearly worth noting that there’s a large gap between these two products. While the Kindle Paperwhite 2021 starts from £129.99, the Kindle 2022 is significantly cheaper at just £84.99 and is the cheapest model in the range.

Therefore, if you’re a bit strapped for cash then the Kindle would be a better choice for you; however, do bear in mind that Kindles generally can have a long lifecycle, without there being a pressing need to upgrade on a regular basis compared to other tech products.

