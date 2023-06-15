Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon has slashed the price of the MacBook Air 15-inch M2 after just a few days

Jon Mundy

You can already secure a huge saving on the price of the brand new MacBook Air 15-inch M2, courtesy of Amazon.

We recently brought you news of a discount on the entry-level 256GB spec of the MacBook Air 15-inch M2, but there’s a similar saving to be had with the larger 512GB capacity.

Amazon is selling this variant of the MacBook Air 15-inch M2 for £1,549.99, which is a saving of around £50, or 3%, on the £1,599 RRP.

Yes, that’s a fractional saving. But like we’ve already said, Apple only just announced the MacBook Air 15-inch M2 earlier in the month.

It’s also worth acknowledging that the MacBook Air 15-inch M2 is in contention for being the best laptop on the market for most people. We haven’t reviewed it yet, but we did review the MacBook Air 13-inch M2, which is essentially the exact same laptop but for its smaller display and body.

We called it “an exceptional laptop” that’s “fast, packs a great display and has a sleek design”.

“Battery life is strong enough for a busy work day and the M2 processor doesn’t just chew through basic tasks but is more than capable of running through more ‘pro’ tasks with ease.”

All early indications suggest that the MacBook Air 15-inch M2 follows that script to the letter, with slightly less portability and the added benefit of being that bit more usable as a desktop replacement.

Our one main issue with this generation of Apple’s mainstream laptop is its bumped up price, but with this latest deal on the MacBook Air 15-inch M2 that’s become a little more palatable.

