Amazing Echo Pop speaker deal includes 4-months of free music

The Amazon Echo Pop is already one of the best bargains for Alexa-powered speakers but this deal knocks almost half-off the the smart home device.

Amazon itself is selling the Echo Pop speaker for just $22.99. That’s 43% of the regular asking price of $39.99. The deal is available on the device in Midnight Teal and Lavendar Bloom.

But the deal gets even better. If you scroll down the page to Bundles (see image below), you’ll see the option for four months of free Amazon Music Unlimited with the purchase. Amazon says it’s a $79.95 value in total. Can’t say fairer than that!

If you’re wondering what that difference between between the Echo Pop and Echo Dot range of speakers is, they’re relatively similar barring a few key decision-inducing factors.

The Echo Dot is usually $10 more expensive than the Pop because it has slightly better audio quality enabled by its orb-like design, while the Pop projects the sound out from a flat surface, making it ideal for smaller spaces or a bedroom, perhaps.

They have identical processors (Amazon’s own AZ2), so there’s not really any performance-related difference, and they both work as controllers for Matter devices. That means they’ll work with most of your existing smart home products. The Echo Dot does have a temperature sensor, whereas the Pop does not.

Our reviewer called the Echo Pop a “basic smart speaker for general requests and smart home control”. We loved the fun and compact design, the Matter compatibility and lower price compared to the Echo dot. The 1.95-inch front facing speaker is loud, but the overall quality of the sound isn’t as good as the Echo Dot.

So, there you go. If you’re looking for a speaker to handle your Alexa requests in other parts of the home, rather than pump-out high quality music then you can’t go wrong with $22.99 with four months of free music streaming.