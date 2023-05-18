Amazon Echo Pop vs Amazon Echo Dot: What are the big differences?

With the recent announcement of the Amazon Echo Pop, we wanted to see how it stacks up against the Echo Dot (5th generation).

Amazon just released the all-new Echo Pop, which sports a semi-sphere form factor and the standard compatibility with Alexa we all expect from Echo products.

The Echo Pop is currently available to pre-order now from the Amazon website, with the product being officially released towards the end of May.

But with the addition of a brand new Echo product, we wanted to cast our minds back and see how it compares against the well-known Echo Dot. Keep reading to find out all the differences between these products so you know which Echo smart speaker is right for you.

Echo Pop comes with bolder colour options

As the name suggests, the Amazon Echo Pop really pops in terms of its colourways. It can be found in Charcoal, Glacier White, Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal. The last two options look very vibrant, and ideal for anyone who wants a pop of colour in their lounge or bedroom.

Image Credit (Amazon)

The Echo Dot comes in three colourways, including Charcoal, Glacier White and Deep Sea Blue. These options are more muted and would be a better fit for those who want their smart home devices to blend into the background of their home.

Echo Dot is more expensive

The Echo Dot released in 2022 and sports a £54.99/$49.99 price tag. However, since it’s been on the market for almost a year the price does fluctuate often, meaning that you will be able to snatch it up at a discounted price depending on when you check the Amazon website.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Echo Pop launched with a £44.99/$39.99 price tag. This makes it £10/$10 cheaper than the Echo Dot and it’s likely that it will be treated to the same discounted trend as its older sibling over its lifetime. Overall, while the Echo Pop is cheaper, you won’t be breaking the bank with either of these smart speakers.

Echo Pop has a larger speaker inside

Since we haven’t tested out the Echo Pop, we can’t speak to the audio quality just yet. We do know that it comes with a 1.95-inch front-firing speaker inside, with Amazon claiming that it can deliver full sound that’s ideal for almost any room in your house.

Image Credit (Amazon)

The Echo Dot comes with a 1.73-inch driver. In our review, we found that it sounded a lot better than its 4th-generation processor with a lot more bass and thump. For the price, we felt that the audio delivered was smooth and easy to listen to.

Echo Dot includes a temperature sensor

One of the upgrades to the Echo Dot 5th generation was the inclusion of a built-in temperature sensor. This can be used to create Alexa Routines that automatically run according to the temperature, such as switching on the heaters when it’s cold or turning on a smart fan when it’s too hot.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Echo Pop does not come with a temperature sensor, which will limit its smarts in comparison. While users will still be able to control their smart products using the Echo Pop, it will have to do be done manually or through more specific Routines, as it won’t have any gauge of the temperature in your home.