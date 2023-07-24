AirPods 2 are back down to their Prime Day price right now

If you missed out on the Prime Day AirPods 2 deal, we’ve got some most triumphant news for you. The offer is back.

Amazon is offering the second-generation AirPods for just £99. That’s £40 off the regular price of the true wireless earphones. Naturally, there’ll be fast, free delivery for Amazon Prime members.

AirPods 2 for just £99 matches Prime Day low price You can grab the second generation Apple AirPods (with wired charging case) for under £100 on Amazon right now. Amazon

Was £139

Now £99 View Deal

They do come with the wired charging case rather than the optional wireless version, but this is still an excellent deal on a set of buds that’ll pair absolutely seamlessly and offer rapid, automatic switching between any of your Apple devices thanks to the H1 headphone chip.

The second-gen model also has access to hands-free Hey Siri, while the model also offers fast charging within the case, while on the go. We love the great battery life on this model, which includes around four hours of listing and then an additional 4-5 charges via the case before having to replenish, according to our testers.

It’s worth considering the AirPods 2 (2019) have since been replaced by the AirPods 3, which have a more compact design, and shorter stem as well as improved sound. They are currently £150 on Amazon. Neither model can match the AirPods Pro range with its Active Noise Cancellation, but you’ll be paying £200 at least for those.

This is a great pair of wireless earphones, that’s especially good for iPhone users but also suitable for Android users too, with traditional Bluetooth pairing, handy on-ear controls and good sound quality.

Pre-AirPods Pro, our reviewer concluded at the time: “If you’re coming to AirPods for the first time, and you’re deep inside Apple’s ever-growing ecosystem then there isn’t a better pair of wireless earphones out there – if they fit and stay in your ears, that is. The connection and setup is flawless and the battery life excellent.”