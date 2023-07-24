Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

AirPods 2 are back down to their Prime Day price right now

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you missed out on the Prime Day AirPods 2 deal, we’ve got some most triumphant news for you. The offer is back.

Amazon is offering the second-generation AirPods for just £99. That’s £40 off the regular price of the true wireless earphones. Naturally, there’ll be fast, free delivery for Amazon Prime members.

AirPods 2 for just £99 matches Prime Day low price

AirPods 2 for just £99 matches Prime Day low price

You can grab the second generation Apple AirPods (with wired charging case) for under £100 on Amazon right now.

  • Amazon
  • Was £139
  • Now £99
View Deal

They do come with the wired charging case rather than the optional wireless version, but this is still an excellent deal on a set of buds that’ll pair absolutely seamlessly and offer rapid, automatic switching between any of your Apple devices thanks to the H1 headphone chip.

The second-gen model also has access to hands-free Hey Siri, while the model also offers fast charging within the case, while on the go. We love the great battery life on this model, which includes around four hours of listing and then an additional 4-5 charges via the case before having to replenish, according to our testers.

It’s worth considering the AirPods 2 (2019) have since been replaced by the AirPods 3, which have a more compact design, and shorter stem as well as improved sound. They are currently £150 on Amazon. Neither model can match the AirPods Pro range with its Active Noise Cancellation, but you’ll be paying £200 at least for those.

This is a great pair of wireless earphones, that’s especially good for iPhone users but also suitable for Android users too, with traditional Bluetooth pairing, handy on-ear controls and good sound quality.

Pre-AirPods Pro, our reviewer concluded at the time: “If you’re coming to AirPods for the first time, and you’re deep inside Apple’s ever-growing ecosystem then there isn’t a better pair of wireless earphones out there – if they fit and stay in your ears, that is. The connection and setup is flawless and the battery life excellent.”

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

