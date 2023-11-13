Walmart’s raised the Black Friday bar with this Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 might be a little long in the tooth, but this price is definitely new! You can get it the premium Classic version for under $100 in the early Black Friday sales.

Walmart is selling the Samsung Galaxy Watch Classic 4 for just $99, which is a $50 saving on the previous $149 asking price. This was was originally priced at $349.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features the rotating bezels, which are a neat way to control the UI without prodding at the screen. This version has a 42mm display and promises battery life of 40 hours.

It also arrives with the revamped Wear OS operating system that combines the talents of Samsung, Google and Fitbit in order to revitalise the software.

The Galaxy Watch 4 classic offers an electrocardiogram to check for irregular heartbeat and AFib, while fitness enthusiasts will benefit from auto workout tracking, advanced run coaching and VO2 max readings.

Naturally the smartwatch features brings you up to speed with all of your smartphone notifications, access to Maps and loads more.

We believed the Galaxy Watch 4 range reflected a breakthrough moment for Wear OS watches when it arrived in 2021. We loved the AMOLED screen, fast Exynos processors, and robust collection of fitness and health tracking features.

It enabled the Galaxy Watch 4 range to go toe-to-toe with the Apple Watch for Android users, but we’re unlikely to see an Apple Watch go for $99 this Black Friday.