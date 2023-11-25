Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is now a budget phone this Black Friday

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Out of all the Samsung Galaxy phone deals we’ve covered across Black Friday, this could very well be the best value we’ve seen.

Mobile Phones Direct is currently offering an ‘As New’ Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for a mere £28 a month and with absolutely no upfront cost on the o2 network. That comes out to just £672 over 24 months.

The good news doesn’t stop there, though. You’ll get 200GB of 5G data every month, all the calls and texts you need plus a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds thrown in for good measure. Can’t say fairer than that.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is now a budget phone this Black Friday

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is now a budget phone this Black Friday

Mobile Phones Direct is currently offering an ‘As New’ Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for a mere £28 a month and with absolutely no upfront cost on the 02 network. That comes out to just £672.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • Free Buds 2 Pro
  • £28 a month
View Deal

If this deal isn’t for you then we’ve got you covered. We’re highlighting all the best Amazon Black Friday deals and the best Black Friday deals, choosing the best ones we see so you don’t waste your money.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

The most exciting Samsung phone ever?

Pros

  • Great screen thanks to WQHD+ and 120Hz
  • Much-improved design with an attractive finish
  • Far more versatile camera than the iPhone 12 Pro Max

Cons

  • Expensive, with many cheaper phones offering the same features
  • Big and heavy
  • No charger included

This is an absolutely unmissable package for a phone that still stands up to some of the best devices out there. It has a wonderful 6.8-inch OLED screen, four rear cameras including a 108MP main unit and 128GB of internal storage.

Our favourite Black Friday deals

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.