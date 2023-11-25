The Galaxy S21 Ultra is now a budget phone this Black Friday
Out of all the Samsung Galaxy phone deals we’ve covered across Black Friday, this could very well be the best value we’ve seen.
Mobile Phones Direct is currently offering an ‘As New’ Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for a mere £28 a month and with absolutely no upfront cost on the o2 network. That comes out to just £672 over 24 months.
The good news doesn’t stop there, though. You’ll get 200GB of 5G data every month, all the calls and texts you need plus a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds thrown in for good measure. Can’t say fairer than that.
The most exciting Samsung phone ever?
Pros
- Great screen thanks to WQHD+ and 120Hz
- Much-improved design with an attractive finish
- Far more versatile camera than the iPhone 12 Pro Max
Cons
- Expensive, with many cheaper phones offering the same features
- Big and heavy
- No charger included
This is an absolutely unmissable package for a phone that still stands up to some of the best devices out there. It has a wonderful 6.8-inch OLED screen, four rear cameras including a 108MP main unit and 128GB of internal storage.
