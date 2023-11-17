The Apple Watch Ultra 2 already has a big discount

The brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the most premium smartwatch Apple has ever made and there’s already a sizeable discount ahead of the Black Friday sales.

Best Buy is selling the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $60 off, dropping the price to $739 from the asking price of $799.

This is for an Apple Watch Ultra 2 with GPS and Cellular connectivity, and a 49mm titanium case. It comes with the Blue Ocean band. However, there are lots of band and loop options so make sure you click through to find your style.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has been out less than two months, so it’s great to see Best Buy offering a significant discount to commence the holiday sales events.

We’re big fans of the second generation Apple Watch Ultra, with our reviewer calling it “the best Apple Watch on the market.”

We loved the screen and the excellent sports tracking and said it “strikes a great balance between powerful outdoor features and being an excellent smartwatch companion.”

The rugged and durable Apple Watch Ultra 2 also offers an “end to battery life anxiety” offered suffered by users of the standard edition. It’s also water resistant to 100m, making it a great option for diving, while the customisable Action Button enables a shortcut to your favourite features.

Meanwhile the upgraded internals via the S9 chip unlocks the new Double Tap gesture, which executes functionality when you can’t get your non-wearing hand to the display itself.

We’re not sure we’ll see another hefty Apple Watch Ultra 2 discount among the best Black Friday deals, so it might be wise to jump on this one now.