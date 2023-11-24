Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus Pad is a Black Friday tablet steal at Amazon US

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The OnePlus Pad is one of our favourite Android tablets and its on sale for Black Friday in the United States.

Amazon US is selling the OnePlus Pad for just $399.99, which is an $80 saving on the $479.99 list price. That’s a 17% discount.

The OnePlus Pad has an 11.61 LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. That’s faster than the iPad Pro, for instance, and you’ll also get buttery smooth performance. The resolution is 2800 x 2000 too.

OnePlus Pad gets a great Black Friday discount

OnePlus Pad gets a great Black Friday discount

The OnePlus Pad is one of the best Android tablets around and you can get it for $80 off at Amazon for Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Was $479.99
  • Now $399.99
View Deal

You also might like the 7:5 display aspect ratio, as it’s great for split screen multi-tasking. The display is also Dolby Vision HDR (which works especially well on Netflix) compatible, as well as boasting Dolby Atmos audio too.

It’s also got 67W fast charging, which is superb for a tablet, while battery life could stretch to up to 11 hours. There’s also a premium, svelte design, which sits comfortably in the hand. It’s only 6.5mm thick, while is easy to hold one handed.

It ships with Android 13.1, but you can expect a rapid update to Android 14. It has solid performance from MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Our reviewer gave the OnePlus Pad a four-star review and concluded: “There’s a lot to like about the OnePlus Pad, even when compared to iPads, especially in the hardware department. Key features like a large 11.65-inch LCD display with a blisteringly fast 144Hz refresh rate stand out from the competition at all price points, while the 67W SuperVOOC charging gets the tablet from flat to full in just an hour.”

This is already a great value tablet and the Black Friday savings up the ante.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.