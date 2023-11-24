OnePlus Pad is a Black Friday tablet steal at Amazon US

The OnePlus Pad is one of our favourite Android tablets and its on sale for Black Friday in the United States.

Amazon US is selling the OnePlus Pad for just $399.99, which is an $80 saving on the $479.99 list price. That’s a 17% discount.

The OnePlus Pad has an 11.61 LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. That’s faster than the iPad Pro, for instance, and you’ll also get buttery smooth performance. The resolution is 2800 x 2000 too.

You also might like the 7:5 display aspect ratio, as it’s great for split screen multi-tasking. The display is also Dolby Vision HDR (which works especially well on Netflix) compatible, as well as boasting Dolby Atmos audio too.

It’s also got 67W fast charging, which is superb for a tablet, while battery life could stretch to up to 11 hours. There’s also a premium, svelte design, which sits comfortably in the hand. It’s only 6.5mm thick, while is easy to hold one handed.

It ships with Android 13.1, but you can expect a rapid update to Android 14. It has solid performance from MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Our reviewer gave the OnePlus Pad a four-star review and concluded: “There’s a lot to like about the OnePlus Pad, even when compared to iPads, especially in the hardware department. Key features like a large 11.65-inch LCD display with a blisteringly fast 144Hz refresh rate stand out from the competition at all price points, while the 67W SuperVOOC charging gets the tablet from flat to full in just an hour.”

This is already a great value tablet and the Black Friday savings up the ante.

