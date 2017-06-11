Xbox One X Backwards Compatibility: What you need to know

During Microsoft’s E3 2017 press conference, the company confirmed a number of details about backwards compatibility for the new Xbox One X console.

The Xbox One X will support all existing Xbox One games, as well as all existing Xbox 360 backwards compatible titles. At present, there is a total of 385 Xbox 360 games that are supported by Microsoft’s Xbox One backwards compatibility scheme.

Microsoft also confirmed that all existing Xbox One accessories would work on the new Xbox One X console, meaning players hoping to upgrade won’t need to ditch their current peripherals.

But it gets better: Microsoft also revealed that the Xbox One backwards compatibility scheme would soon be significantly expanding. In addition to Xbox 360 games, Xbox One console owners will soon be able to play titles launched on the original Xbox console.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirmed that developers are hard at work to bring a number of titles to the scheme, including the popular classic Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge.

According to Microsoft, you’ll be able to access these games “later this year”, although we’d expect to receive more details closer to launch.

Microsoft announced the new Xbox One X during its E3 2017 press event. The Xbox One X is Microsoft’s first console that’s capable of 4K gaming, and features a powerful six-teraflop GPU. There will be at least 42 games on the console, 22 of which will be exclusive. Several games are getting 4K upgrades for free too; if you already own Gears of War 4, Halo Wars 2, or Forza 3 for instance, then you’ll receive a 4K version at no extra charge.

