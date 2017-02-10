Timing is everything in the Sniper Elite 4 launch trailer

Sniper Elite 4’s gruesome launch trailer shows us there are plenty of ways to murder nazis as a highly-skilled sniper.

Set in 1943, the world is in the midst of a bloody conflict as you, playing as lone sniper Karl Fishburne, must infiltrate a variety of military compounds through the streets of Southern Italy.

The launch trailer showcases a slew of different gameplay options that prioritise careful stealth and full-on assault. How you dispatch your enemies is completely up to you.

All of Sniper Elite 4’s environments are ripe for experimentation. You can clamber upon a rooftop and eliminate soldiers from above or sneak up behind them with a knife in hand.

Those who pre-order Sniper Elite 4 on PS4, Xbox One or PC will receive the following content, which is also available as part of the season pass.

Target: Führer campaign mission – Infiltrate a secret Mediterranean U-boat facility and use wits and creativity to take out the target in over 30 ways.

Camouflage Rifle Skin Pack – Blend into the lush environments of wartime Italy with highly detailed skins for all seven of the game's starting rifles, for use in any mode.

Sniper Elite 4 will launch on February 14 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.