Tim Cook: Apple will still be shaped by Steve Jobs in 100 years

It’s almost six years since Steve Jobs resigned from his roll as Apple CEO, but his replacement believes the company’s co-founder will continue to shape the firm for the next 100 years.

Speaking in Glasgow yesterday, current Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that the philosophy of Jobs, who died of pancreatic cancer back in 2011, will forever run through the company.

Addressing students at the University of Glasgow where he was awarded an honorary degree, Cook described Jobs as the person who had “by far” had the most influence on his life before detailing the prolonged effect he has had on the brand.

"Steve's DNA will always be the core of Apple. Steve is deeply embedded in the company. We celebrate him and we celebrate his philosophy,” Cook said.

“His philosophy... will be at Apple 100 years from now... The philosophy is sort of passed down with every generation... so yes, he's very much at Apple.”

Since Cook took over the reigns at Apple shortly before Jobs’ death, the company has launched a number of products many skeptics claim went against Jobs’ view, including the more affordable iPhone 5C and, most recently, the Apple Pencil.

Jobs had a known distaste for styluses and, back when the original iPhone launched in 2007, famously stated: “Yuck. Nobody wants a stylus, so let's not use a stylus.”

The topic of Jobs arose when Cook was question on how the former Apple head would have viewed the Apple Pencil and, according to Cook, the Pencil wouldn’t go against Jobs’ stylus-based thoughts.

"The truth is Steve did hate styluses. But if you have ever used the Apple Pencil, the Apple Pencil is the furthest thing from a stylus that has ever existed," Cook is quoted by CNBC as saying.

"Designers historically, and many still do, carry sketchbooks... because they don't know when they're going to have inspiration. And when they have it, you want your tool there.

“With Apple Pencil, you have the best of all worlds. Because unlike a sketch that you have to do many times to try out many different looks, whether it's colours or specific lines, etc, with the Apple Pencil, you can quickly try out any number of designs.”

Cook is currently on a mini tour of Europe and today met with British Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss Brexit.

