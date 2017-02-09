These exploding Galaxy S7 Edge photos are terrifying

Shocking images of what looks like an exploding Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge have been posted online.

A Reddit user has uploaded pictures that show the melted chassis of a Samsung smartphone after it “blew up”. User ‘Aylbert’ described how the device was wirelessly charging on an official Samsung charger pad when it “decided to go off like a smoke bomb”.

“Heard a pop and a hiss,” said Aylbert, recounting the terrifying experience. “Quickly swiped the phone off the pad and onto the floor and watched it fill my office with smoke and a pleasant burnt electronics smell.”

The user maintains that it wasn’t a “bootleg charger pad or cable”, and that despite the severity of the incident, Samsung has been slow to help: “Samsung’s stand-still response though is maddening. It’s been a week now."

"[Verizon was] my first call, as I figured they’d have experience with the Note 7,” Aylbert continued. “Instead, after first trying to sell me an upgrade, they then said it was a Samsung issue and they’d get them on the line. They did, but didn’t stay on the line, relay the situation, or even say goodbye.”

"It made the start of the Samsung call weird because they had no idea Verizon forwarded me to them, and I didn’t know it was a cold call,” the Redditor added.

Samsung has a history with exploding handsets; the company was forced to recall the Galaxy Note 7 twice last year after two separate battery issues caused users’ handsets to catch fire spontaneously. The phone is no longer being manufactured or sold, and Samsung advises all Note 7 owners to turn off their devices indefinitely.

The South Korean tech giant hasn’t admitted to any similar issues affected the S7 Edge, although there has been a smattering of reports about the phone overheating.

Fortunately for the Redditor who posted this latest set of images, nobody was harmed in this incident, but Aylbert explains that it could have been much worse: “I’m happy it happened at my office mid-day and not overnight, or this could have went from an annoying experience to a much different circumstance.”

We’ve asked Samsung for comment, and will update this article with any response.

Have you experienced any issues with the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge? Let us know in the comments.