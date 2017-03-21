If you thought the arrival of Doom on an Apple Watch was pretty cool, then today’s news will have you sprinting to your local Apple emporium.

That’s because developer Gabriel O’Flaherty-Chan has turned the wearable into a Game Boy Color and, for the most part, it works seamlessly (via).

Named after the Team Rocket villain Giovanni, the mini Game Boy is a more advanced version of a previous iOS emulator called Gambatte.

Related: Best smartwatches

But how do you actually play games on that small screen? Well, O’Flaherty-Chan has somehow managed to squash the Game Boy controls together in a way that make them look useable.

Looking at the screen, the D-pad is just off centre, ‘A’ takes the top right, ‘B’ bottom right, and both Start and Select are tucked away at the bottom of the screen.

To say it’s a little cramped would be an understatement, yet anyone expecting anything else has their head in the clouds.

For an idea of how it measures up, the Apple Watch 2 42mm (the larger of the two sizes) has a 1.65-inch screen whereas the Game Boy Color has a 2.32-inch display. Plus, the handheld's screen doesn’t include the buttons.

When we say it’s useable, that’s being a little bit kind as the Apple Watch’s limited hardware set means certain games won't run. Thankfully, Pokémon is not one of them.

Anyone that fancies trying it out can get the emulator free from Github, but be warned: if you don’t have the technical expertise you’ll find it tough to get any joy and could end up bricking your Apple Watch – voiding your warranty in the process.

Watch: Apple Watch Series 2 review

Have you tried getting a Game Boy Color emulator running on the Apple Watch 2? Let us know in the comments below.