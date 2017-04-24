The Sony Xperia XZ Premium will launch in the UK this June

Sony used MWC to announce its impressive new flagship, the Xperia XZ Premium, which comes with a range of high-end features.

The phone boasts the world's first 4K HDR smartphone screen, along with the top-end Snapdragon 835 chipset that's also used to power Samsung's new Galaxy S8.

And while the phone looked to be an impressive offering from Sony, there was no word on just when consumers would be able to get their hands on the device.

Now, Sony has announced the Xperia XZ Premium will be making its way to the UK by the "end of June", along with a bright new colour option.

Yes, along with the black and chrome models the company showed off at MWC, there will be a new 'bronze pink' finish for those who like something a little more conspicuous.

Xperia Colour Designer, Satoshi Aoyagi, spoke about the new colour option in a release from Sony: “We wanted to find a colour that represented a feeling of warmth whilst at the same time exemplifying the premium features and design. The bronze metallic finish adds a feeling of depth to the glass on the front and back."

"Also just like the other colours every part of the Xperia XZ Premium Bronze Pink has been expertly crafted – such as the top and bottom edges, which are carefully diamond cut and creates an added shine. It’s a chic addition to the choice of colours offered with XZ Premium.”

Sony says the Bronze Pink offering will be available in 'select markets' but has confirmed to some outlets that the UK will be among those markets.

At this point, there are no pricing details available, but we'd expect the phone to be at the upper-end of the pricing spectrum, seeing as it packs a load of high-end hardware.

Along with the Snapdragon 835 and 4K HDR screen, the phone will come with 4GB RAM and a 19-megapixel camera capable of shooting 960fps slow motion footage.

Stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks regarding pricing and an exact release date.

Let us know if you'll be picking up one of Sony's new phones in the comments.