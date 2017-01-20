Samsung to fire out Note 7 investigation findings ahead of Galaxy S8 launch

Samsung has confirmed it will release the findings of its Galaxy Note 7 investigation at a press conference on Janaury 23.

According to Samsung's press office, the report follows "several months of comprehensive investigations."

More interestingly for consumers, the South Korean firm has said it will relay the "new measures" it has implemented to prevent future "incidents" from occuring.

By way of background, the "incidents" in question relate to the otherwise impressive Note 7 phablet's fondness for catching fire – a flaw that has since been attributed to defective batteries and ultimately resulted in a global Note 7 recall.

Samsung says it intends to live stream the event, although the 10am KST kick-off on Monday January 23 (that's 1am GMT) may stop many of us from tuning in.

However, it will be interesting to keep an eye on Samsung's big mea culpa, especially with the Galaxy S8 launch looming – the firm's new flagship phone has previously been linked with a MWC 2017 reveal, though other rumours have it pegged for an April launch.

We're also hoping to hear more about Samsung's future plans for the Galaxy Note range, and maybe even get a clue or two as to the aforementioned S8's release.

Related: Galaxy Note 8 news and rumours

Would you buy a Galaxy Note device again? Let us know in the comments below.