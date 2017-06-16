Samsung calls on Americans to help with Bixby's English langauge woes

Weeks after the Samsung Galaxy S8 range went on sale, most users are still without one of the phone's headline features - the AI-powered Bixby personal assistant.

However, it seems Samsung is edging a little closer to an English language launch after announcing an ‘early-access’ program for S8 and S8+ owners in the United States.

Those stateside can sign up for the preview, which will launch in the near future, but there’s no word on whether Brits will be able to jump aboard too.

If that’s not the case, we hope we can count on our American cousins not to teach Bixby all of their bad English language habits.

“We see Bixby as an intelligent interface for your phone — an integral part of our connected ecosystem,” Injong Rhee, Samsung Mobile CTO said.

“From phones, to televisions, to refrigerators, we think that Bixby will provide users with a simpler, more intuitive way to control their favorite devices, and live a more connected life.”

Bixby, a rival to Apple’s Siri, arrived alongside the Galaxy S8 range in Samsung’s South Korean homeland.

Recent reports suggested Samsung is struggling to complete the English language version, so a preview is probably a good idea.

A Wall Street Journal article claimed: “Recent internal tests of the service have revealed the voice-activated assistant is struggling to comprehend English syntax and grammar, one of the people said.”

While the voice assistant seems to be quite a way off yes, the Vision image and text analysis tools are available in all markets.

Will the arrival of Bixby change the way you use your Galaxy S8 smartphone? Share your thoughts below.