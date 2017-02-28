Rogue Trooper Redux announced for consoles and PC

Rogue Trooper Redux is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, Rebellion Games has announced.

First released in 2006, the original Rogue Trooper saw the cult classic sci-fi comic brought to life in a tactical, cover-based shooter on the PS2, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Wii.

Rogue Trooper Redux is a complete remaster of the original game for modern consoles that will improve the visuals and gameplay mechanics for a new generation of players.

You play as Rogue, “a bio-engineered Genetic Infantryman (or "GI") immune to the planet's poisonous atmosphere, is the last soldier standing against the colonial Nort regime. Carrying three fallen comrades as biochips in his equipment, Rogue is a one-unit squad of death and destruction, and he only has one thing on his mind - REVENGE.”

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games 2017

Developed in partnership with UK studio TickTock Games, Rogue Trooper should be worth a revisit for hardcore sci-fi and shooter fans. It'll be the first in the series not helmed by Rebellion Games, the same studio behind Sniper Elite.

Sniper Elite 4 was a brutally good time, giving the player plenty of different tools for dispatching evil nazis. Here’s what Kirk Mckeand thought in his 7/10 review:

“Sniper Elite 4 is an improvement over the last game in subtle ways, but its formula unfortunately outstays its welcome before the credits roll. For the first few hours, you’ll be in love, thanks to those stylish kill-cameras elevating each well-judged shot – but it’s a fleeting affair. Palm-striking Nazi jaws off and bursting ballbags can only get you so far in life.”

Watch: Nintendo Switch Unboxing

Are you a fan of the original Rogue Trooper? Let us know in the comments below.