PlayStation Plus June line-up announced

The widely acclaimed Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2 head up the PlayStation Plus free games lineup for the month of June.

As detailed on the PlayStation Blog, this month Sony has announced all the free games you’ll be playing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and Vita platforms.

Life is Strange, the five-part adventure game from Dontnod Entertainment, sees players grapple with the pressures that come with being a teenager and the responsibility of being a time traveler.

All the episodes have been bundled together for PlayStation Plus subscribers, which means you get the whole story in one go, without having to wait for episodes.

Killing Floor 2 is a class-based co-op shooter with a ton of heavy metal music to score your exploits as you shoot through waves of enemies.

It’s not too heavy on content, but gather a few friends together and you’re sure to have a blast with this one.

The full list of free games for the month of June is as follows:

Life is Strange (PS4)

Killing Floor 2 (PS4)

Abyss Odyssey (PS3)

WRC 5: World Rally Championship (PS3)

Neon Chrome (PlayStation Vita with PS4 Cross-Buy)

Spy Chameleon (PlayStation Vita with PS4 Cross-Buy)

When we reviewed Life is Strange, we gave it four stars, writing: “If you are a fan of point-and-click adventures (or those Fighting Fantasy books from yesteryear) and a sucker for an intriguing, atmospheric yarn you’ll be right at home here. In fact, it may be just the sort of entertainment you’re looking for if you’re between TV shows.”

Will you be picking up the free PlayStation Plus games this month? Let us know in the comments.