PlayStation Plus February 2017 lineup revealed

Sony has revealed all of the games coming to PS4, PS3 and PS Vita as part of PlayStation Plus this month.

The monthly collection of free games this time include LittleBigPlanet 3 and Not a Hero. You can check out the full lineup of freebies below:

LittleBigPlanet 3 (PS4)

Not a Hero (PS4)

Starwhal (PS3, Cross Buy with PS4)

Anna: Extended Edition (PS3)

Ninja Senki DX (PS Vita, Cross Buy with PS4)

TorqueL (PS Vita, Cross Buy with PS4)

As always, those with an active PS Plus subscription can download these the moment they become active. So long as you remain a member, they’ll forever be a part of your digital library.

There is still time to pick up last month’s range of free titles, including the brilliant Day of the Tentacle Remastered and This War of Mine: The Little Ones.

Titan Souls, The Swindle, Blazerush and Azkend 2 are also still available for free on the PlayStation Store.

Watch: Resident Evil 7 Review

Any of this month’s offerings catch your fancy? Let us know in the comments below.