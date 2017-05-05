Overwatch is officially a billion dollar franchise

Less than a year after its release, Overwatch has become the 8th franchise in Activision’s portfolio to be worth over a billion dollars.

Announced in the publisher’s latest earnings report, Overwatch joins the ranks of Blizzard’s own World of Warcraft and Call of Duty as one of the big eight.

The figure is taken from both physical and digital sales alongside in-game microtransactions through the hugely popular lootbox system.

Overwatch recently surpassed 30 million players across PS4, Xbox One and PC. Having launched back in May 2016, the team-based shooter shows little signs of slowing down.

Related: Best PS4 Games

Blizzard has kept Overwatch interesting with regular seasonal events that add new skins, modes and collectibles for players to earn through loot boxes. The latest one, Uprising, took a glimpse at the origins of Overwatch with an exciting horde-based activity.

A total of three new heroes have also been added so far, all of which are available for free with no paid DLC in sight.

Kirk McKeand had a blast with Overwatch, praising it heavily in his 9/10 review. Here’s what he thought:

“Overwatch is a first-person shooter that oozes personality and charm, but beyond that surface layer lies a deep, tactical game where your most powerful weapon is your brain. If, like me, you’ve recently fallen out of love with online first-person shooters, play Overwatch long enough for it to deliver one of its many standout moments and you’ll be renewing your vows in no time.”

Watch: Call of Duty WW2 - 5 Things You Need To Know

Maybe we’ll see an event for Overwatch’s first birthday? What do you think? Let us know in the comments.