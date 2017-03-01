Official Galaxy S8 Render: 4 things we learned from this leak

What's clearly a genuine official render of the Galaxy S8 has leaked ahead of the official launch on March 29 in New York.

Evan Blass, the legendary Twitter leaker, posted this tweet in the early hours of this morning:

So, what can we learn from this smart looking render? Here are a few observations:

1) The home button is dead

As has been widely tipped, there's no home button on the Galaxy S8. Instead, the screen stretches low down and curves slightly over the right and left edges of the phone. Rather like the LG G6, each corner is slightly rounded to match the shape of the phone.

2) Does it have an 18:9 screen?

People have already begun to speculate that Samsung has matched LG in utilising a taller 18:9 aspect ratio, rather than a traditional 16:9 ratio. It hard to tell without any frame of reference in the photo, but many feel the phone looks taller than before. There's a certain logic to this given the ratio allows for a larger screen without making the phone noticeably larger, but it's purely speculation for now.

3) Iris scanner probably confirmed

This is a feature that's been rumoured for a while and the collection of sensors at the top of the phone, especially the ones on the left, would suggest the Galaxy S8 has an iris scanner.

4) Headphone jack probably confirmed too

Look very carefully at the bottom and you can make out a very small indentation – a strong indicator that Samsung hasn't followed Apple's lead in removing the headphone jack. Again, it's by no means concrete proof, but it's a decent sign that there's a port there.

Spotted something we haven't? Let us know in the comments