Nvidia announces GTX 1050 and GTX 1050 Ti for laptops

Nvidia has announced its GeForce 1050 Ti and GTX 1050 is now available within gaming laptops.

Prior to its CES 2017 announcements scheduled for Wednesday, the processing giant promising the same silicon and features of Pascal desktop CPUs.

The 16nm architecture supports 1080p gaming at 60 fps in lower-end titles and some AAA games as well.

The graphics cards support the latest enhancements to Nvidia’s BatteryBoost tech, which should give laptop gamers more juice while on the go.

Nvidia is also supporting G-Sync and offering the chance to overclock, just as gamers would on desktop platforms.

Nvidia says there are 30+ laptops shipping with the GTX 1050 series in the first three months alone.

Acer, Alienware, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI and others are on board and, in some cases, will be teaming the GPU with Intel’s latest generation Kaby Lake CPUs.

Among those are the the new Dell Inspiron 7000 and three Alienware models (13”, 15” and 17”) announced on Tuesday.

We imagine we’ll see plenty more of these unveiled during the week at CES 2017.

