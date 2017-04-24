Nintendo reveals Ganondorf's surname for the first time in 25 years

The Legend Of Zelda’s Ganondorf has had his last name revealed for the first time in over two decades.

First used in The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past’s english manual when it launched in 1992, Ganondorf’s family name has been infamously shrouded in mystery since then.

That all changes now. Nintendo’s ‘Online Guide to the World of Hyrule’ lists the big bad’s name as Ganondorf Dragmire, applying across the entire canonical timeline.

Ganondorf has taken on a number of different names throughout the beloved series. The most recent being his reign as Calamity Ganon in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Others include Agahnim, Mandrag Ganon and Skyward Sword’s Demise. Much like Link and Zelda, Ganondorf has been reincarnated for decades as a source of evil in the land of Hyrule.

Now, what could Link’s last name be? Let us know your theories in the comments.