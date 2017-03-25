New Nokia phones might finally have a release date

There was no short of Nokia phones unveiled at this year’s Mobile World Congress, but we’ve been kept largely in the dark regarding a release date.

Fortunately, specialist blog NokiaPowerUser claims to have received official information from HMD – the company making the new Nokia phones – about when we’ll be able to get our hands on them.

NPU published the following statement that appears to be sourced to HMD:

“HMD has ambitious plans to release Nokia 3, 5 and 6 in 120 markets at the same time in Q2 2017. This is ambitious because HMD is de facto a start-up, though it has support from Nokia and Foxconn.”

HMD, a Finnish company that licenses the Nokia name, announced four new Nokia phones at MWC 2017 in Barcelona this February: the Nokia 3, 5, 6 and the Nokia 3310 – a relaunch of the legendary noughties feature phone. It now seems that we’ll be seeing the new handsets made available for purchase at some point between April and June this year.

We’ve already seen reports suggesting that the release will fall somewhere between the end of May and early June, so this statement sounds credible enough.

These new phones are the first wave of handsets from HMD, although we’re expecting that they won’t be the last. The company has rights to the Nokia brand right up until 2024 thanks to the licensing agreement.

Related: Nokia 6 review

What do you think of the new Nokia phones? Let us know in the comments.