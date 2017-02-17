We’re little more than a week away from LG’s MWC press conference and, between leaks and the company’s own teases, there’ll be little of the LG G6 left to reveal come February 26.

Today’s leak comes courtesy of 9to5Google, which has received a pair of hands-on photos from an anonymous source, claiming to have earned a little face time with the eagerly-awaited smartphone.

The shots show the always-on nature of the much touted bezel-free FullVision 18:9, 5.7-inch display. The other side shows off the dual-lens rear-facing camera, fingerprint sensor and brushed silver finish.

Check the snaps out below.

Other recent offerings from LG have confirmed the handset will have 32-bit Quad-DAC tech, a la the LG V20, while the firm has also been making plenty of rumblings about improved reliability.

Another teaser video showed the phone's UX, while a leak suggested it’ll have a 3200mAh battery, which is significantly larger than the 2,800mAh LG G5.

Images have shown the stylish handset will no longer have a removable battery, while the heavy lifting is expected to be done by a Snapdragon 821 processor and 4GB RAM.

With Samsung, HTC, OnePlus and more seemingly out of the picture for this year’s MWC expo, LG has a golden opportunity to steal the show and gain some momentum going into phone-buying season.

Then again, the rumoured Nokia 3310 could steal its thunder completely. Wouldn’t that be something?

Who’s your money on to emerge from MWC on top? Share your thoughts in the comments below.