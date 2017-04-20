New iPhone 8 schematics show off Galaxy S8 inspired feature

The iPhone 8 will see Apple copy one of the Samsung Galaxy S8’s biggest features, latest reports have suggested.

According to newly leaked schematics claiming to be of Apple’s next flagship phone, the Cupertino company will move the handset’s trademark Touch ID sensor.

While it’s long been tipped that the upcoming phone could see Apple ditch its physical home button, there has been much back and forth on where the phone’s integrated fingerprint scanner will move to.

Now, the newly emerged schematics, which come courtesy of reputed Apple tipster Sonny Dickson have shown the Touch ID sensor will move to the rear of the device. Previously it had been suggested Apple was hoping to move the sensor underneath the phone’s screen.

While the Galaxy S8 has seen Samsung follow in a similar fashion, ditching its physical home button in favour of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, it’s believed the iPhone 8 will offer one key difference.

With the S8 having raised questions with its unusual fingerprint scanner placement that sees the biometric sensor located off to the right of the integrated camera, the iPhone 8 has been shown to pack its sensor in a more conventional central location.

According to the leaked designs, the fingerprint cutout will sit centrally, beneath the standard Apple logo.

The relocated sensor would allow Apple to adopt a larger, near edge-to-edge display without upping the phone’s overall footprint.

It’s not the only major design change teased by the schematics either, the phone’s camera looks set to be renovated with a new vertical dual lens snapper teased.

“Dual Vertical cameras are here, Touch ID sensor on the back. Definitely a shift in design,” Dickson wrote on Twitter.

Far from the first iPhone 8-themed leak to hit the web, recent reports have claimed the handset, which will mark a decade of Apple handsets, will adopt a new design alongside a new 10nm A11 chipset, iOS 11 operating system, and 3GB of RAM.

Although Apple has yet to acknowledge the claims, it’s been widely suggested that the iPhone 8 will be formally unveiled this September as one of three new iPhones.

The high-end handset has been tipped to drop alongside more lowkey iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus updates.

Would you be happy with a rear-mounted Touch ID sensor on the next iPhone?