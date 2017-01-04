Look out Tesla, Faraday Future just launched a new super-fast electric car

Day one of CES 2017 provided a load of new tech innovations and products, but Faraday Future's latest unveiling might be the most exciting yet.

The startup debuted a new self-driving electric car that it claims can accelerate from zero to 60mph in 2.39 seconds, which is quicker than the Tesla Model S's 2.5 seconds.

Faraday introduced the FF91 in a live demo, which saw the car drive itself around a car park and park in an empty space, though the on-stage self-parking demo didn't go quite as smoothly.

Jia Yueting, executive of Chinese smartphone-maker LeEco, which has invested in Faraday, tried to demonstrate the self-parking technology for attendees at the conference but the vehicle failed to move. It later complied during a second attempt.

The car itself will be made available in 2018, and those looking to pre-order will need to put down a refundable deposit of $5,000 (£4,080) through Faraday's website.

Owners will, according to Faraday, be able to connect to the FF91 via a virtual "FFID" account, which will apparently

allow them to send data, such as route plans, from personal devices directly to the car.

Faraday executive Peter Savagian revealed on-stage that the car will be chargeable from a variety of electrical standards and, when driven at 55mph, its 130 kWh battery will provide a range of around 482 miles (775km).

In a release, the company explained the car as "a bold new breed of electric mobility that combines supercar performance, precise handling, the comfort of an ultra-luxury passenger vehicle, and a unique collection of intelligent internet features."

The FF 91 is also said to have the fastest charge speed currently available, at more than 500mph, with the ability to reach 50% to full charge in under 4.5 hours at 240V.

Other features include facial recognition technology and "NASA-inspired zero gravity seats" which apparently offer "industry leading rear seat reclining position".

At last year's CES event, Faraday Future showed off a futuristic-looking concept car, which caused quite a stir but was criticised for not representing the company's actual consumer product ambitions.

Since then, the Gardena, California-based firm has experienced significant financial troubles, halting work on a large factory in Las Vegas in November.

The factory was intended to build a car for investor LeEco but Mr Jia reportedly wrote to LeEco's employees to explain his company's financial problems.

