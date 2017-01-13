LG is plotting an Android Wear 2.0 watch, will it be fly like the G6?

The LG G6 might not be the only Android device the company has lined up for MWC. New reports point to an Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch in LG’s near future.

Images spotted via the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) suggest the Korean giant is planning to give the Google-based operating system another spin.

The model number ZNFW280 seems to suggest it will be a follow on from the LG Urbane series, and will also boast LTE cellular capabilities and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

The filing follows the launch of the Casio WSD-F20 at CES 2017, earlier this month, as the first device to arrive with the much-delayed Android Wear 2.0 on board.

Google is also working on two flagship Android Wear 2.0 devices, which are expected to launch at MWC 2017 and become available before the end of March.

It is not known which manufacturer is partnering with Google for these so-called ‘Pixel’ watches, which are rumoured to be codenamed Swordfish and Angelfish.

Google has said they will not be solely Made by Google and will feature manufacturer branding, unlike the HTC-built Pixel phone.

Reports this week suggested developers have until “early February” to get their apps updated ahead of the full Android Wear 2.0 rollout

Can the refreshed OS, which includes standalone apps a new UI and better fitness tools, save Android Wear from obscurity? Share your thoughts in the comments below.