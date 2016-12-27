LG drops a floater with electromagnetic PJ9 speaker

LG’s pre-CES announcements are the tech equivalent of HBO telling everyone what happens in Season 7 of Game of Thrones before it airs.

While it’s somewhat of a tradition now, it’s still weird knowing exactly what’s going to be on the LG stand before rocking up at the Las Vegas Convention Centre.

After announcing phones, projectors, monitors and more over the last couple of weeks, now LG has announced a new Bluetooth speaker that floats above the base station.

The PJ9 hovers thanks to the electromagnets in the base station and offers 360-degree sound from a “turbine blade inspired design.”

It promises an impressive 19 hours of battery life and it’s also IPX7 water resistant.

There’s also a neat feature that will enable the speaker to slowly fall back to base for refuelling when the battery is running low.

LG’s teaser doesn’t give away all the details, like price and availability, but we’ll be sure to get some hands-on time with this little beauty when Team Trusted gets to Vegas next week.

