Lego City Undercover gets Nintendo Switch release date

Lego City Undercover will launch for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on April 4, bringing all new features to the open-world blockbuster.

Previously exclusive to Nintendo Wii U, Lego City Undercover has you play as Chase McCain in an open world sandbox packed with things to build, break and destroy.

Unfortunately, this version was plagued with mediocre load times and performance issues, all of which we hope are fixed in this new release.

Related: Horizon Zero Dawn Review

The Wii U version also lacked a dedicated co-op mode due to its reliance on the gamepad for some of its core mechanics.

Lego games are renown for their intuitive drop-in/drop-out co-op gameplay, so it’s great to see the feature return in Undercover’s second coming.

It appears that Undercover will utilise the same scaling split-screen technology found in other Lego titles, making it easy for you and a friend to explore different areas of the open world without any problems.

Watch: Nintendo Switch Unboxing

Nintendo Switch launches worldwide on March 3, 2017. Only a week to go!