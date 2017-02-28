John Cena has high praise for Nintendo Switch

John Cena is helping to promote the Nintendo Switch, and now we finally have his thoughts on the upcoming hybrid console.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the man who can’t be seen told the outlet he has been “floored” by the console and its impressive “versatility.”

Considering he’s working alongside Nintendo to promote the console his positive thoughts are hardly a surprise, but it’s still nice to see.

"It really is a home console that you can take anywhere. I've seen situations where home consoles can be transported, and it's like a big over-the-shoulder carry-on bag, but the versatility of this thing is groundbreaking," Cena explained.

"When you undock the Switch from its home console and go into handheld, the controller feels the same, it is the same, and it reacts the same. The screen on the undocked handheld system is big enough to be its own world, but small enough to carry anywhere."

The 16-time WWE Champion also reflected on his time with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which is arguably the console’s biggest game.

"I know for fans of Nintendo, they're going to go crazy. Everyone is speculating about how good the game actually is--it's going to exceed expectations and, for a dude like me, a 40-year-old who hasn’t played Zelda since the gold cartridge, I sat down and was hooked. In a matter of 30-minutes, I didn’t want to put it down."

Nintendo Switch is set to launch worldwide alongside Breath of the Wild on March 3.

